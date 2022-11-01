Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
Elon Musk says Trump's 'Truth Social' app is 'essentially a right-wing echo chamber': 'You might as well call it Trumpet'
Elon Musk slammed former president Donald Trump's social media app, Truth Social, in a recent interview with Financial Times. "It is essentially a right-wing echo chamber," Musk said. "It might as well be called Trumpet." The billionaire said he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart...
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'very smart' Elon Musk should 'clean up Twitter' and remove bot accounts
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC he hopes tech billionaire Elon Musk "cleans up Twitter." He expressed concerns about the number of spam accounts on the site. Musk cited bot accounts when he backed down from his Twitter takeover deal earlier this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that tech...
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy
Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With many speculating why Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter, Musk shared several reasons Thursday for why he is doing the deal. What Happened: In...
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
‘Bad boy billionaire’ Elon Musk deletes support of Kanye and Trump following accusations of anti–Semitism
Associating himself with Kanye West and Donald Trump may have gotten Elon Musk into trouble with Jewish groups. In addition to being a visionary tech disrupter, Elon Musk is also a shitposter extraordinaire—and it risks getting him further into trouble with ethnic minorities. The richest man in the world...
TechSpot
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
