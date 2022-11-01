ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.

