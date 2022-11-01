ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte

LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
Remembrance/Salute set for Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial

In observance of Veterans Day/Armistice Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the Munster VFW Post 2697 will host a ceremony at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial Park. Beginning at 10:45 a.m., Post 2697 will lead a brief gathering at the park, 9710 Calumet Ave. The ceremony will include a three-volley salute, with taps concluding the ceremony at 11 a.m. The War to End All Wars ended in armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023

Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
South Shore Line to offer active-duty military personnel & veterans free transportation Nov. 11 through Nov. 14

To show our gratitude, all active-duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free November 11-14, 2022. “By offering active-duty military personnel and veterans (including reservists) free rides in celebration of Veterans Day, we hope they feel our gratitude for their service,” commented Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the SSL.
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Northwest Health celebrates employees with spooktastic trunk-or-treats

Last week, Northwest Health showed appreciation to their dedicated team members with Trunk-or-Treats at their Northwest Health – La Porte and Porter locations. The events featured fun-filled activities including face painting, balloon animals, and of course Halloween decorated cars filled with candy and treats for the kids. Kids, dressed...
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Katie Johnston

While the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic saw many safely tucked away in their homes, Katie Johnston was on the frontlines. Johnston, director of nursing at HealthLinc, was suited up and in her community trying to protect La Porte. After spending her time traveling between HealthLinc’s clinical sites, being able to support La Porte helped her connect with the community.
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness

ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
Porter County Weights and Measures Office making a difference in the Community

When you are out and about in the community taking care of your daily activities, there is a neighborhood ‘watchdog’ that is working behind the scenes to make sure you get what you are paying for. Accurate weights and measures are the basis for many quality control processes used in each industry, such as at the grocery store and at the gas pump.
Driver Found Stewed After Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a driver crashing into a fence Sunday afternoon near Michigan City. Marc Cizewski, 56, of La Porte, is charged with Class A misdemeanor operating while intoxicated. According to La Porte County Police, his 2021 Honda Civic about 2:30 p.m....
Franciscan to close Hammond hospital

Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance is planning to cease inpatient services at its Hammond campus. The healthcare network, which had approved a $30 million renovation of the campus just last year, says the closure is a result of reduced inpatient volume at the Hammond campus over the last 15 months. In a...
Nobody Seriously Harmed in Afternoon Fire

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte woman smelling smoke looked down and saw fire in her living room early this afternoon. Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it appears the flames were contained to the first floor of a two-story house at 1211 Pennsylvania Avenue near Stone Lake. “They got...
