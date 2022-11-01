The National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) announces that it has completed focus group interviews with more than 200 women in the construction trades as part of an ongoing research project. The goal of the project is to provide guidelines to assist employers in attracting and retaining women as craft professionals for their construction firms. The final report will be published in March 2023 to celebrate Women in Construction Week.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO