Read full article on original website
Related
Coach’s Todd Kahn on Reinventing a Heritage Brand
Todd Kahn has mastered the art of juggling. As chief executive officer and brand president of Coach, he oversees a heritage business that dates back more than eight decades. But in order to keep the business fresh — and its bottom line profitable — he has had to find ways to make it both modern and relevant to a younger consumer as well.
nutritionaloutlook.com
PLT Health Solutions announces new hires for expanding international footprint
PLT Health Solutions, Inc. appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and Rodolphe Hang as business development director, EMEA to be based in France. PLT Health Solutions, Inc. (Morristown, NJ) appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and...
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier, Estes Express partner to transition customers from KuebixTMS
Less-than-truckload shipping platform MyCarrier and freight transportation provider Estes Express Lines announced Wednesday a collaboration to support a changeover for customers of supply chain technology provider Trimble, which announced in September that it would be shutting down its current LTL solution within KuebixTMS. “As we evolve our strategy to connect...
metalconstructionnews.com
NCCER to Release Research on Recruiting Women to Construction Trades
The National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) announces that it has completed focus group interviews with more than 200 women in the construction trades as part of an ongoing research project. The goal of the project is to provide guidelines to assist employers in attracting and retaining women as craft professionals for their construction firms. The final report will be published in March 2023 to celebrate Women in Construction Week.
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG appoints new marketing director
Sara Vincent has been appointed as the new director of marketing in North America and Latin America at Oshkosh’s Access segment, which includes JLG, with its MEWPs and telehandlers, as well as Jerr-Dan towing and recovery equipment. Vincent brings nearly 20 years of communications and marketing experience to the...
TOTUS Welcomes Eric Thiegs as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- TOTUS Gift Card Management, a rapidly growing company chartered to provide gift card issuance and comprehensive program management solutions for brands, has named Eric Thiegs as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Thiegs brings 24 years of experience in the payments, loyalty, and stored value industries as an entrepreneurial leader whose partnerships have helped scores of brands, hundreds of organizations, and 100+ million North American consumers receive incentives, rewards, and promotions across the coupon, digital currency, and gift card mediums. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005554/en/ Eric Thiegs - TOTUS SVP of Strategic Partnerships (Photo: Business Wire)
assetservicingtimes.com
SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer
SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Global payments provider SWIFT has appointed Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Mamondez will serve on SWIFT’s executive committee and report directly to SWIFT’s CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso. Mamondez has more than 25 years of international financial services experience. Prior...
Happi
Haus Labs Hires Nicole Sokol as New VP of Product Development
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has tapped Nicole Sokol as its new VP of product development. With more than 18 years of experience encompassing all categories of color cosmetics development, Sokol will focus on product strategy, product development, merchandising and product design. The El Segundo, CA-based company said Sokol will...
helihub.com
ANRA Technologie appoints new Chief Strategy Officer
ANRA Technologies, a leader in integrated airspace, mission management and delivery systems for uncrewed aircraft, announced the appointment of Brent Klavon to Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, Mr. Klavon’s responsibilities will expand to include additional investment decision-making, strategic planning, and risk management. He will continue to oversee all global operations matters and the execution of all transactions.
hbsdealer.com
Now at LP Building Solutions, a new sealant
LP Building Solutions launched WeatherLogic Seam & Flashing Sealant. This latest offering from LP is a solution designed for easy and effective sheathing adhesion with premium moisture management technology, the company said. Currently available for purchase across the U.S., LP WeatherLogic Seam & Flashing Sealant is a liquid-applied flashing material...
Comments / 0