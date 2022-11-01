Read full article on original website
Bad news for Georgia
Bad news for the Georgia football team was reported Tuesday. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith -- the Bulldogs' top pass-rusher who is viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- will miss the (...)
Former Tennessee QB Says Playing at Georgia Is ’Not Intimidating’
The ex-Vols quarterback knows what the environment is like in Athens, having won there twice during his college career.
Georgia football strength staff challenges fans to get loud for Tennessee game
With No. 3 Georgia set to play in its sixth conference game of the season, vs No. 1 Tennessee in Athens, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their weekly video series entitled "#throwdownthursday," in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them. In...
Comment from former UT QB Josh Dobbs ahead of big game against Georgia will make Vols fans smile
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs made a comment on Thursday that is certain to make fans of the Big Orange smile. Dobbs appeared in studio on Thursday with 104.5 The Zone’s Buck Reising to discuss the Vols’ huge matchup on Saturday with the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee and...
Monster recruiting weekend coming up in Athens as Georgia hosts Tennessee | College Football Recruit
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Emily Proud explain just how crucial this weekend is for Georgia's recruiting efforts.
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Tennessee, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday in the sixth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 5. TV: CBS.
A look at Tennessee's 1936 win at Georgia, Robert Neyland's only game in Athens
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m....
