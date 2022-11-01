Read full article on original website
Passenger flees on foot during Vass traffic stop
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a passenger of a vehicle fled on foot after a traffic stop in Vass on Thursday. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department pulled the vehicle over in the 100 block of Union Church Road. “During the traffic stop, the passenger of the...
More Richmond County railroad closures slated for December
Southern Commercial Development on Thursday announced another round of railroad crossing closures for early December. The company, which handles traffic control for CSX Transportation, announced that a rail gang would be coming into Richmond County for about three weeks. A map shows that the crossing on Marks Creek Church Road,...
Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Bell stolen from Richmond County church recovered; suspects still unknown
ROCKINGHAM — A bell stolen from a Richmond County church has been found. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a bell stolen from Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church earlier this week has been recovered. The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday that the brick casing around the...
5 nabbed, drugs and stolen AR-15 seized in Fayetteville raid, police say; armor piercing ammo also found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were busted in a month-long investigation in Fayetteville in which various drugs were seized — including fentanyl and mushrooms, police said Friday. The drug raid took place on Penfield Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department. The five...
Man linked to ‘string of overdoses’ arrested at McDonald’s in Lee County, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, deputies announced they have arrested a man at a McDonald’s after finding he was linked to a string of overdoses in Lee County. They said it was the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol into the sale and delivery of narcotics.
N.C. man allegedly tried to rob bank using note written on his pay stub
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a bank and wrote a note on the back of his pay stub demanding money. According to the Fayetteville Police, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the PNC Bank on Ramsey Street for a bank robbery. During their investigation, Fayetteville Police learned Dennis Wayne Price Jr. allegedly walked up to a teller window and passed the teller a note, which was reportedly written on his pay stub.
15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say
MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time. Robeson County...
County Crime Report: Nov. 4
ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Adrian Trinidad. DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 7:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patton Street Extension on Dobbins Heights following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Yasmin Shama Swinney.
House camera captures car crashing into school bus with children aboard in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A car crashed into another car Wednesday morning, which caused a crash with a school bus. Video shows two children running away from the crash after it happened. On Wednesday, WRAL News spoke with Hector Flores, the children’s father. Flores said he shared the house...
Investigators arrest woman for identity theft
The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
19-year-old killed in shooting near Fayetteville, man arrested, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said they have arrested a man in connection to a late Friday afternoon shooting left a teen dead. At 5:04 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 2300 block of Cattail Circle regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival in the area...
Two shot, one killed, in Cookout parking lot on Saturday
ROCKINGHAM — At 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, two males were shot, one fatally, in the Cookout parking lot on East Broad Avenue.
NCDOT worker hailed as hero for helping save man's life in Hoke County
The worker, Heath Pittman, was recognized in Raleigh on Thursday for his life-saving efforts when he found a 64-year-old Fayetteville man on the ground after a medical emergency.
2 Cumberland County men arrested in multiple break-ins after shootout with deputies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities from several law enforcement agencies arrested two Cumberland County men in their 20s after Wednesday linking them to a series of business break-ins that stretched across several counties. Drauton Charles Bauer, 20, from Hope Mills, and Brandon Lee Hatler, 23, from Fayetteville, were charged with...
Suspect wrote bank-robbery note on back of his pay stub, NC police say
Price then demanded the money and the teller placed an undisclosed amount of cash into the envelope. He then fled the scene in a vehicle that had been reported earlier Tuesday for unauthorized use out of Hope Mills.
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
Man found shot dead in his yard, North Carolina deputies say. Now his cousin is charged
A man was fatally shot in his yard, North Carolina officials say. Now, his cousin is charged. Harnett County deputies said they responded to a report of trespassing that involved gunshots on Wednesday, Nov. 2. When they arrived, they found Christopher Joe Pearce, 42, lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to his chest.
