FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a bank and wrote a note on the back of his pay stub demanding money. According to the Fayetteville Police, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the PNC Bank on Ramsey Street for a bank robbery. During their investigation, Fayetteville Police learned Dennis Wayne Price Jr. allegedly walked up to a teller window and passed the teller a note, which was reportedly written on his pay stub.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO