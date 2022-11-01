ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

bcdemocratonline.com

Four teams qualify for state football playoffs

Cheraw, Crowley County, Swink, and McClave will serve as honorary Arkansas Valley flag bearers in the upcoming Colorado High School Activities Association State Football Championships this weekend as the only four teams in the Valley to qualify for the football state championships. This content is for Online Access Only (1...
CHERAW, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Heredia named All-State in softball by CHSAA

ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its All-State softball teams on Wednesday. The teams are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. One Alamosa High School player was recognized as Lexany Heredia was named an honorable mention selection. Heredia, who is a sophomore, batted .379 with 25...
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Four SLV high school football teams to host playoff games on Saturday

ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state football playoff brackets on Sunday. The brackets are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. Five teams from the San Luis Valley have qualified for the postseason with four of them hosting first round playoff games. D’EVELYN AT ALAMOSA...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hot springs base camps: Colorado destinations for soaking and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s hot springs shine brightest in the darker days of winter. They are the warm embrace we need after long, cold days of skiing and adventure, the mineral medicine the doctor ordered to mend our weary bones. Some towns showcase the geothermal miracle best....
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

NWS report predicts up to 24 inches of snow on some Colorado peaks

Thursday has arrived and winter weather has come roaring into Colorado, with significant totals expected in some parts of the state. Mountains along the Front Range, those in central Colorado, and peaks in the north are all expected to get hit with heavy snow through Saturday morning, but the deepest totals should land in the southwest. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that the mountains east of Pagosa Springs...
COLORADO STATE
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp differences in Wyoming’s and Colorado’s wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado’s famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black “sub-adult” females were reported to have...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado River managers looking to release less water from Lake Powell

Colorado River managers looking to protect critical infrastructure at Lake Powell’s Glen Canyon Dam are seeking the ability to release less water from Powell next year as they work to rebalance demand on the troubled river. “We are taking immediate steps now to revise the operating guidelines to protect...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

SRO for sixth ‘Fright-Fest’

Over 1,000 kids, accompanied by family and friends, stood semi-patiently in line to hit the more than 20 booths stocked with goodies, photo opportunities and face painting at the sixth annual Alamosa Fright-Fest, sponsored by the Alamosa Police Department. Various local non-profits, government agencies and a few local businesses greeted the costumed visitors to kick-off Halloween on Monday in a safe environment. A line started outside the National Guard Armory before the 4 p.m. kickoff that was slated to last through 7 p.m.
ALAMOSA, CO

