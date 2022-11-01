Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocratonline.com
Four teams qualify for state football playoffs
Cheraw, Crowley County, Swink, and McClave will serve as honorary Arkansas Valley flag bearers in the upcoming Colorado High School Activities Association State Football Championships this weekend as the only four teams in the Valley to qualify for the football state championships. This content is for Online Access Only (1...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Heredia named All-State in softball by CHSAA
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its All-State softball teams on Wednesday. The teams are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. One Alamosa High School player was recognized as Lexany Heredia was named an honorable mention selection. Heredia, who is a sophomore, batted .379 with 25...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Four SLV high school football teams to host playoff games on Saturday
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state football playoff brackets on Sunday. The brackets are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. Five teams from the San Luis Valley have qualified for the postseason with four of them hosting first round playoff games. D’EVELYN AT ALAMOSA...
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hot springs base camps: Colorado destinations for soaking and more
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s hot springs shine brightest in the darker days of winter. They are the warm embrace we need after long, cold days of skiing and adventure, the mineral medicine the doctor ordered to mend our weary bones. Some towns showcase the geothermal miracle best....
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
realvail.com
More ski areas coming online as another round of snowy weather moves into Colorado
After a warm, dry weekend and first half of the week, another storm is moving into Colorado tonight (Wednesday) just as two more ski areas look to join the three that are currently open. “Wednesday will bring dry and breezy weather, then our next storm will deliver snow from Wednesday...
Southern Colorado November weather preview
After a warmer and drier than average October, we turn to November with a preview of what we typically see weather wise in Southern Colorado.
NWS report predicts up to 24 inches of snow on some Colorado peaks
Thursday has arrived and winter weather has come roaring into Colorado, with significant totals expected in some parts of the state. Mountains along the Front Range, those in central Colorado, and peaks in the north are all expected to get hit with heavy snow through Saturday morning, but the deepest totals should land in the southwest. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that the mountains east of Pagosa Springs...
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
A cold front will cross the state on Thursday
A warm start to November, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the eastern half of the state, with 50s in the mountains. Colder and wetter Thursday & Friday
cpr.org
Meet the queer hair community fueling the mullet’s return to Colorado
Inside a small bungalow just off the north end of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Ezra Burns sits in the chair where she gives her clients haircuts. The chair stands out from the others in the room thanks to a luxurious fur throw draped over its back. “My clientele...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp differences in Wyoming’s and Colorado’s wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado’s famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black “sub-adult” females were reported to have...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Colorado Residents Have Until Nov. 15 To Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance — What Are the Alternatives?
After providing assistance to more than 36,000 Colorado households since Aug. 2021, the state's Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will stop taking applications for its short-term COVID-19 Emergency...
coloradosun.com
Colorado River managers looking to release less water from Lake Powell
Colorado River managers looking to protect critical infrastructure at Lake Powell’s Glen Canyon Dam are seeking the ability to release less water from Powell next year as they work to rebalance demand on the troubled river. “We are taking immediate steps now to revise the operating guidelines to protect...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Alamosa Valley Courier
SRO for sixth ‘Fright-Fest’
Over 1,000 kids, accompanied by family and friends, stood semi-patiently in line to hit the more than 20 booths stocked with goodies, photo opportunities and face painting at the sixth annual Alamosa Fright-Fest, sponsored by the Alamosa Police Department. Various local non-profits, government agencies and a few local businesses greeted the costumed visitors to kick-off Halloween on Monday in a safe environment. A line started outside the National Guard Armory before the 4 p.m. kickoff that was slated to last through 7 p.m.
Comments / 0