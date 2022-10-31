ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

CBS Chicago

Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
WCIA

Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTHR

Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
LEBANON, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on OWI charges

Three Greater Lafayette residents were arrested on operating while intoxicated charges over Halloween weekend. Zane Allen, 18, was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street when West Lafayette Police pulled him over Sunday morning. He was stopped near the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street and appeared to be impaired, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

