Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
cbs4indy.com
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
ISP supt. discusses next chapter of Delphi investigation: ‘I’m proud of where we are’
Dozens of members of law enforcement have been a steady presence in the Delphi murder investigation since February 14, 2017, the day the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were tragically discovered after disappearing during a hike the day before. One of the most prominent figures in the investigation has been Indiana State Police […]
Judge worried for family's safety after sealing court docs in Delphi murders recused from case
DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen moved to Indiana Department of Correction. The Indiana Department of Correction said Richard Allen has been moved to one of their facilities. For safety and security, the IDOC declined to say which facility Allen is being held. Judge Benjamin Diener recused. Carroll County Judge...
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire
The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2105 Joyce Drive.
Kokomo woman dies after apartment fire, police & fire marshal now investigating
A Howard County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Tonya Bergen-Rowe of Kokomo out of the burning apartment, but she died at the scene.
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
Delphi bakery continues to honor memory of Abby and Libby
Around town, the memories of Abby and Libby are still present – memorials mark the Monon High Bridge – signs mark restaurants downtown.
Who is Richard Allen, suspect in hiking trail homicides of Indiana teens?
Richard Matthew Allen, the primary suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, has lived in the Delphi community for at least 16 years.
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
WISH-TV
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in […]
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
Fifty-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged Friday with two counts of murder.
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
3 arrested on OWI charges
Three Greater Lafayette residents were arrested on operating while intoxicated charges over Halloween weekend. Zane Allen, 18, was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street when West Lafayette Police pulled him over Sunday morning. He was stopped near the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street and appeared to be impaired, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
Coroner: 'No indication of foul play' in Howard County inmate's death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an inmate last week at the Howard County Jail, the Howard County Coroner said Monday.
Comments / 0