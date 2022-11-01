Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
President Biden traveling to Chicago ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO - President Joe Biden will be in Chicago this weekend ahead to stump for Democrats ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Biden will travel to Chicago on Friday where he will participate in a "political reception," White House officials announced Thursday. He will also deliver remarks at an official event on Saturday but the location has not yet been disclosed.
industrytoday.com
Gebrüder Weiss Relocates USA Headquarters
International transport and logistics company moves to Wood Dale, Illinois as part of business expansion. CHICAGO – Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned international transport and logistics company with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has relocated its USA headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization’s rapid North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000 square-foot warehouse. Located at 1020 N. Wood Dale Road, the expansion of Gebrüder Weiss USA’s head office accompanies the organization’s fifth year in the Chicago area.
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House would not...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Attracting poll workers a chronic problem in city, suburbs
Kiara Hardin, 29, arrived at Parkside Community Academy in Chicago at 5 a.m. to set up a polling location for the primary election on June 28. The freshly trained, first-time election judge expected four other poll workers would be at the South Side elementary school to help; instead, she found herself alone.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
From Brother Rice to the big leagues: Palos Park’s Michael Massey is having a Royal summer
Whether his career ends tomorrow, next year or in 10 years, Michael Massey is definitely enjoying Major League Baseball. He’s the local kid done good, living the dream. He’s a major league baseball player, starting at second base for the Kansas City Royals. Massey, 24, grew up in...
Group calling for all Chicago sidewalks to be shoveled by the city workers
Chicago aldermen are being urged to make shoveling snow off the sidewalks the city’s responsibility, not homeowners’. The advocates are calling for a $750,000 pilot program where the city would shovel the sidewalks.
railfan.com
Illinois Railway Museum Acquires ex-Chicago & North Western SD50
UNION, Ill. — The Illinois Railway Museum has purchased a former Chicago & North Western SD50, the first of its model to ever be preserved by a museum. The locomotive, C&NW 7009, was most recently owned by National Railway Equipment Co., a locomotive broker in Silvis, Ill., and was on its way to Union this week.
CFD honoring fallen captain Herbie Johnson with bell ringing ceremony
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ceremonial bell ringing in honor of a Chicago fire captain and EMT who died in the line of duty ten years ago.Captain Herbie Johnson died from his injuries while fighting a fire, in the 2300 block of west 50th Place in Gage Park in 2012. The bells at Engine Company 123 will ring in his memory at 8 a.m.
Family wants justice after veteran Streets and San worker is crushed to death on job
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine workday last week turned deadly for a longtime worker with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a memorial with letters and balloons was still set up Thursday night in the alley behind 46th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where Edward Bowersox was killed a week earlier. His family says his coworker on the garbage crew made a turn with a truck that crushed him. The beloved Streets and San waste collector died while doing what his family says he enjoyed – working and serving...
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
WGNtv.com
Remembering my longtime colleague Roger Triemstra
MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92. It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter processing ring generated $545 million in revenue, had its own website and apps, feds say
Here’s some good news, Chicago. Federal authorities have arrested 21 people who are allegedly part of a massive nationwide operation that trafficked and processed stolen catalytic converters. The ring, which officials said had revenues of at least $545 million, even had its own apps, website, and formal shipping arrangements to make trafficking in the stolen parts easy.
capitolfax.com
Hinsdale hit by racist troll
* Spotted in Hinsdale by a canvasser earlier this week…. The phrase “It’s Okay To Be White” is a slogan popularized in late 2017 as a trolling campaign by members of the controversial discussion forum 4chan. The original idea behind the campaign was to choose an ostensibly innocuous and inoffensive slogan, put that slogan on fliers bereft of any other words or imagery, then place the fliers in public locations. Originators assumed that “liberals” would react negatively to such fliers and condemn them or take them down, thus “proving” that liberals did not even think it was “okay” to be white.
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern announces timetable for $800 million stadium
Editor’s note: The original story has been changed to correct several errors in quotes. The RoundTable regrets the errors. Northwestern University officials released a timeline Thursday night covering their $800 million Ryan Field project from design and pre-construction stage, which is already underway, to the planned opening of their new stadium in fall 2026.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
Comments / 0