WPBF News 25
Caddie for a Day: WPBF 25 Sports Anchor Yianni Kourakis tags along with Ken Duke at TimberTech Championship
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Ahead of thePGA Champions Tour's TimberTech Championship, WPBF 25 Sports Anchor Yianni Kourakis spent the day caddying for Stuart resident and professional golfer Ken Duke. The annual event, which was moved to the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club from Broken Sound Country Club in...
WPTV
Forecasters monitor area near Bahamas, northern Caribbean for tropical development
MIAMI — Forecasters say a tropical system could form near the Bahamas or northern Caribbean and have an effect on Florida's weather next week. The latest weather models show that an area of low pressure could develop in this area, bringing windy weather to South Florida starting Monday and into Tuesday next week, according to WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
treasurecoast.com
Martin County: Annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony Friday, November 11
STUART, Fla –The Annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony will be held Friday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m. on East Ocean Boulevard at Amerigo Avenue in Stuart. The parade, led by veterans and veteran service organizations, will end at Memorial Park and will be followed by a ceremony beginning at 11:11 a.m. Ceremony attendees will experience a thrill with a special flyover, compliments of The Stuart Air Show, which takes flight Saturday and Sunday that weekend.
multihousingnews.com
Lerner Acquires South Florida Luxury Apartments
The company intends to rebrand the property and assume property and asset management duties. Lerner Enterprises has completed its purchase of Parc at Gatlin Commons, a 200-unit garden-style luxury community located at 1900 SW Aledo Lane in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The property will be renamed Lerner Parc at Gatlin Commons, and the firm will also assume property and asset management duties. Lerner acquired the community from an undisclosed seller and secured financing through a loan from PCCP. A JLL Capital Markets team advised Lerner in the transaction.
wqcs.org
Martin and St. Lucie Counties Launch Season 2 of the “Don’t Come Here” Podcast Launched
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of season two of the Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast podcast. The podcast is a cheeky travel podcast that discusses the incredible attractions, unforgettable experiences...
vieravoice.com
It’s really happening … Viera middle school to open in 2024
It’s a project people in Viera have been talking about for nearly three decades … and now it’s about to become a reality. Construction on a middle school for the Viera-Suntree area is scheduled to start in January on land located next to Viera High School with an anticipated opening date of August 2024.
wivr1017.com
Jake Owen To Host Annual Hometown Fundraiser
Jake Owen is heading back to his hometown of Vero Beach, FL on December 3rd to host his annual benefit concert, The Flamingo Jam, part of a weekend of events to raise funds for The Jake Owen Foundation. He'll be joined by Alabama frontman Randy Owen, Tracy Lawrence, and current tour mate Travis Denning when they take the stage at Corporate Air. Tickets are on sale now at jakeowenfoundation.org.
Painting the Town
Local public murals tell stories, evoke ideas, and brighten everyone's day
veronews.com
Artist Meet and Greet November 2nd at ELC
Vero Beach, Florida-The Environmental Learning Center is hosting an Artist Meet and Greet for the sixteen artists in “It’s The Little Things” a 12” by 12” show and the two featured artists in the Tidal Gallery. The public is invited to meet the artists and stroll the two galleries featuring their nature-inspired artwork between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM on Wednesday, November 2nd. There will be food, drinks and musical entertainment by Don Gioella. Guests are asked to RSVP to Sue Harr at Sue@DiscoverELC.org and a $5 donation is suggested.
click orlando
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
WPBF News 25
Man caught on camera vandalizing memorial for motorcycle crash victim in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie have finally cracked the case of who repeatedly vandalized a memorial for a motorcycle crash victim. The family of that victim, Blake Juntunen, were repeatedly heartbroken when memorial after memorial was dismantled and destroyed. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
wogx.com
Chopper cam: Suspect crashes into trees after pursuit in Central Florida
Surveillance video from law enforcement shows the end of a pursuit in Brevard County, where a suspect crashed into two other vehicles and trees before being detained. Deputies said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.
wqcs.org
IRC: Osceola Magnet School and Sebastian Charter Junior High Designated 'Schools of Excellence'
Indian River County - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The School District of Indian River County has announced the Florida State Board of Education has designated the Osceola Magnet School and the Sebastian Charter Junior High School as 2021-2022 Schools of Excellence. "Osceola Magnet has been a School of Excellence for...
Mosquito-borne illnesses advisory issued in Martin Co.
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County says that West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis viruses were identified in sentinel chicken flocks.
visitindianrivercounty.com
Indian River County Scavenger Hunt
Discover what makes Indian River County so unique with our scavenger hunt. Explore our beaches, history, and maybe even find some buried treasure. Don’t forget to share your findings with us! Let us know when you completed your scavenger hunt by tagging us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter! #VisitIndianRiver.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Announces New Chief Operating Officer
November 2, 2022, Vero Beach, Fla.: Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his most recent appointment as Vice President of Lee Health Coconut Point and Orthopaedics Service Line, Greenwood was responsible for opening a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility serving southwest Florida. Responsibilities entailed designing and implementing the Coconut Point operating model and performance excellence structure. His successful efforts to engage with the community and collaborate with local leaders on the project led to Greenwood being honored as “Estero, Florida’s 2021 Top 25 Most Influential Leaders.”
click orlando
‘Keep moving forward:’ 7-year-old Brevard County girl fights rare brain cancer
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – 7-year-old Vivian Sleeth likes to hug others and loves dinosaurs. But in May, the girl’s parents noticed something different. “We were on vacation in Fort Myers, and it was us looking at her, and she was looking at the TV just weird. It was just a different look,” Sleeth’s stepfather, Mark Huetter, said.
WPBF News 25
Bob's Barbershop in Martin County celebrates and reflects on 50 years in business
STUART, Fla. — Bob Amoruso opened his doors 50 years ago today. On Nov. 1, 1972, Dixie Highway was only two lanes, and a haircut cost $2. The Navy war veteran used his savings to build this old western tavern-inspired barbershop on a sandlot. Five decades later, they are still a cut above.
