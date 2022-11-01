Vero Beach, Florida-The Environmental Learning Center is hosting an Artist Meet and Greet for the sixteen artists in “It’s The Little Things” a 12” by 12” show and the two featured artists in the Tidal Gallery. The public is invited to meet the artists and stroll the two galleries featuring their nature-inspired artwork between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM on Wednesday, November 2nd. There will be food, drinks and musical entertainment by Don Gioella. Guests are asked to RSVP to Sue Harr at Sue@DiscoverELC.org and a $5 donation is suggested.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO