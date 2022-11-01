ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

WPTV

Forecasters monitor area near Bahamas, northern Caribbean for tropical development

MIAMI — Forecasters say a tropical system could form near the Bahamas or northern Caribbean and have an effect on Florida's weather next week. The latest weather models show that an area of low pressure could develop in this area, bringing windy weather to South Florida starting Monday and into Tuesday next week, according to WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Martin County: Annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony Friday, November 11

STUART, Fla –The Annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony will be held Friday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m. on East Ocean Boulevard at Amerigo Avenue in Stuart. The parade, led by veterans and veteran service organizations, will end at Memorial Park and will be followed by a ceremony beginning at 11:11 a.m. Ceremony attendees will experience a thrill with a special flyover, compliments of The Stuart Air Show, which takes flight Saturday and Sunday that weekend.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

Lerner Acquires South Florida Luxury Apartments

The company intends to rebrand the property and assume property and asset management duties. Lerner Enterprises has completed its purchase of Parc at Gatlin Commons, a 200-unit garden-style luxury community located at 1900 SW Aledo Lane in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The property will be renamed Lerner Parc at Gatlin Commons, and the firm will also assume property and asset management duties. Lerner acquired the community from an undisclosed seller and secured financing through a loan from PCCP. A JLL Capital Markets team advised Lerner in the transaction.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
vieravoice.com

It’s really happening … Viera middle school to open in 2024

It’s a project people in Viera have been talking about for nearly three decades … and now it’s about to become a reality. Construction on a middle school for the Viera-Suntree area is scheduled to start in January on land located next to Viera High School with an anticipated opening date of August 2024.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wivr1017.com

Jake Owen To Host Annual Hometown Fundraiser

Jake Owen is heading back to his hometown of Vero Beach, FL on December 3rd to host his annual benefit concert, The Flamingo Jam, part of a weekend of events to raise funds for The Jake Owen Foundation. He'll be joined by Alabama frontman Randy Owen, Tracy Lawrence, and current tour mate Travis Denning when they take the stage at Corporate Air. Tickets are on sale now at jakeowenfoundation.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Artist Meet and Greet November 2nd at ELC

Vero Beach, Florida-The Environmental Learning Center is hosting an Artist Meet and Greet for the sixteen artists in “It’s The Little Things” a 12” by 12” show and the two featured artists in the Tidal Gallery. The public is invited to meet the artists and stroll the two galleries featuring their nature-inspired artwork between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM on Wednesday, November 2nd. There will be food, drinks and musical entertainment by Don Gioella. Guests are asked to RSVP to Sue Harr at Sue@DiscoverELC.org and a $5 donation is suggested.
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Indian River County Scavenger Hunt

Discover what makes Indian River County so unique with our scavenger hunt. Explore our beaches, history, and maybe even find some buried treasure. Don’t forget to share your findings with us! Let us know when you completed your scavenger hunt by tagging us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter! #VisitIndianRiver.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Announces New Chief Operating Officer

November 2, 2022, Vero Beach, Fla.: Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his most recent appointment as Vice President of Lee Health Coconut Point and Orthopaedics Service Line, Greenwood was responsible for opening a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility serving southwest Florida. Responsibilities entailed designing and implementing the Coconut Point operating model and performance excellence structure. His successful efforts to engage with the community and collaborate with local leaders on the project led to Greenwood being honored as “Estero, Florida’s 2021 Top 25 Most Influential Leaders.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

