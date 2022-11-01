ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newtriernews.org

Amazing season for boys golf ends in state title

After dominating first day of state tournament, Trevians won first title since 2003. Despite a ten stroke lead after day one, Hinsdale Central came back to tie it by the later rounds, but the Trevians managed to regain the lead with clutch swings near the end. Johnny Creamean, who finished with the best individual round in the state at 146 strokes, especially showcased his ability to maintain his composure.
HINSDALE, IL
phscutlass.com

PHS fan buses to take students to football game

Palatine High School offers fan buses as an option for transportation to the football game against Minooka High School on Friday, Nov. 4. “We are excited to announce that we will be organizing a student fan bus for our second round playoff game at Minooka High School,” PHS principal Tony Medina said.
Loyola Phoenix

‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola

Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday

BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
CHICAGO, IL
porchdrinking.com

District Brew Yards Now Open in Wheeling, IL

District Brew Yards is well-known within the West Loop of Chicago as a pour-your-own beer hall with four different breweries in operation. After looking for expansion opportunities throughout the past year, the previous Ram Brewing location in Wheeling, Illinois was the perfect fit. The current West Loop location has four breweries in residency: Around the Bend Beer Co, Burnt City Brewing, Twisted Hippo and Casa Humilde Cerveceria. At the Wheeling location, customers will find these four breweries, as well as Histrionic Brewlab. In addition to these five breweries, there is an Added Libations Tab, where ciders and wines will be available.
WHEELING, IL
CBS News

School bus crash in Hobart, Indiana, sends one person to hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was hurt when a car collided with a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Hobart, Indiana. The crash closed the intersection of Rand Street and Hobart Road, according to the Hobart Fire Department. One person from the car was taken to the hospital. All...
HOBART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake

CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
kanelandkrier.com

Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted

At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
ELBURN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day

It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy