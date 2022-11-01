Read full article on original website
You could get the Illinois income tax rebate: Act immediately and check the status
It is for those who have not yet received the mail. If you have not received a mail from the Illinois Office of Comptroller, you should act immediately because the checks are being sent since September.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
$500 stimulus check likely coming your way
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance: Are You Getting Your November Check This Week?
If you just started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you may be wondering when exactly in November you'll get your payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and the year you first started receiving the SSDI money.
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
The IRS has sent all three rounds of federal stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments. However, even a small percentage of those who lost out on the payments for several reasons make up a sizable number-more than 9 million, according to the IRS.
Hundreds of families set to receive $400 a month for two years – are you eligible?
LOW-income families in Coachella, California can now apply for a universal basic income program offering $400 a month for two years. The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program is partnering with Mission Asset Fund to provide 140 families with cash assistance. This money will be given as a gift and does...
Woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished | Here's what happened
It seems like something out of a spy novel: A woman mailed a check to the IRS, only to have it returned to her completely blank! Here's what happened.
Tyler Perry Fired His Accountants After Finding Out the IRS Owed Him $9 Million in Return
Filmmaker Tyler Perry shared a past experience where he had to face the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), except he revealed to be on the receiving end after an audit revealed the IRS owed him $9 million in return. The philanthropist shared the information with attendees at the 2022 Earn Your...
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000
Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
CNET
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
9 million families are entitled to up to $10,000 in checks from the IRS they never claimed
In 2021, parents and individuals received a slew of beefed-up tax credits, and a third stimulus check. But some no or low-income earners don't usually file their taxes, and may not have gotten their checks. The IRS is sending out letters to notify them that they still have time to...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?
When it comes to federal income tax rates and brackets, the tax rates themselves aren't changing from 2022 to 2023. The same seven tax rates in effect for the 2022 tax year – 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37% – still apply for 2023. However, the tax brackets for 2022 and 2023 are different (i.e., new beginning and ending dollar amounts are established for each bracket). That's because the brackets are adjusted each year to account for inflation. As a result, you could end up in different tax brackets in 2022 and 2023. That, of course, also means you could pay a different tax rate on some of your income from 2022 to 2023.
IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
