Illinois State

JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Syracuse.com

IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Kiplinger

What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?

When it comes to federal income tax rates and brackets, the tax rates themselves aren't changing from 2022 to 2023. The same seven tax rates in effect for the 2022 tax year – 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37% – still apply for 2023. However, the tax brackets for 2022 and 2023 are different (i.e., new beginning and ending dollar amounts are established for each bracket). That's because the brackets are adjusted each year to account for inflation. As a result, you could end up in different tax brackets in 2022 and 2023. That, of course, also means you could pay a different tax rate on some of your income from 2022 to 2023.
TaxBuzz

IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
