McMullin needed funding, and the Democrats needed a candidate, so they bought him. He's Democrat funded, uses Democrat fundraising apparatuses and coalitions. Democrats are going to want a return on their investment... McMullin is not independent...
People who vote for a candidate who hated Trump are ignorant. You vote for a candidate who will work for you. Lee is a good and honorable man who works for the people of Utah.
I hope so, many that voted for MCMULLEN says ,, Lee likes TRUMP, so they voted for MCMULLEN,,, that is not right just because you dislike a person because he likes someone else is crazy,,,, VOTE ON HIS RECORD AND HOW HE REPRESENTS YOU
