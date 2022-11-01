Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
ESPN
'An out-of-this-world experience': The mystique of night games at Tiger Stadium
It was the mid 1950s, and Danny Borné was eager to get his first look inside Tiger Stadium. Eight years old, he'd already fallen in love with the pageantry of LSU football from listening to John Ferguson call games on the radio from his home in Thibodaux, Louisiana. WWL, that old 50,000-watt AM station out of New Orleans, was crystal clear at night.
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday against Troy
LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football hosts the Sun Belt West Division leading Troy Trojans Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cajun Field. Prior to the contest, the Ragin’ Cajuns will honor their 19 seniors, who are playing in their last Saturday home game at Cajun Field. Louisiana (4-4, 2-3...
3 Local Games to Watch During Final Week of Louisiana High School Football Regular Season
It is Week 10 of the High School football season - the final week of the regular season. Sure, district titles are great no matter when they are won but when these championships are decided during the last week of the regular season, it just adds a whole other layer of excitement for everyone involved - the players, the coaches, and the fans.
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Elite QB Colin Hurley reclassifies to 2024, commits to LSU
LSU corralled a big commitment Friday from Jacksonville, Florida quarterback Colin Hurley. The 6-foot, 213 pounder has also decided to reclassify to the 2024 class. Hurley was a top-three rated quarterback in the 2025 class. The Trinity Christian Academy product’s impressive list of offers include Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida....
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern closes football road swing at Lamar
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team will close out its three-game road trip with a 3 p.m. Southland Conference road contest at Lamar Saturday afternoon at Provost Umphrey Stadium. The game between the Lions (5-3, 2-1 SLC) and the host Cardinals (1-7, 1-3 SLC) will be...
crescentcitysports.com
Will Campbell, Harold Perkins among Freshman of the Year semifinalists
BATON ROUGE – LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. are among a group of 14 players who have been selected as semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday. The play of Campbell and Perkins have...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: 2023 offensive lineman D.J. Chester commits to LSU
Brian Kelly continues to build for the future at LSU. His staff’s recruiting efforts have bagged the 24th pledge for the 2023 class. Becoming the fourth offensive lineman of the class to date, D.J. Chester gave his verbal Thursday. The four-star talent out of Eagles Landing Christian in McDonogh,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses why LSU has 'improved dramatically' since the season began
Nick Saban and No. 6 Alabama will look to cash in on a victory at No. 10 LSU if they wnat to advance to the SEC title game. The teams are joined by No. 11 Ole Miss in a 3-way tie in the West division. The Tigers went on a...
crescentcitysports.com
Tip times announced for 2022-23 Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball home games
LAFAYETTE – Tip times for the 2022-23 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball season have been set by the Louisiana Department of Athletics. Eleven of the 14 games on the home schedule will begin at 7 p.m. Three home contests – the Nov. 7 home opener against Centenary, Texas State on Feb. 2 and Arkansas State on Feb. 22 – will start at 7:30 p.m., and will serve as the nightcap of a doubleheader with the Louisiana Women’s Basketball team.
brproud.com
Denham Springs High to play first game at newly renovated stadium Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The community of Denham Springs has been in eager anticipation of the recently renovated athletic facilities at Denham Springs High School (DSHS). The result of the rebuilding efforts have been a long time coming. It’s something locals have been waiting for ever since a tax...
brproud.com
LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
LSU Reveille
It's officially 'Bama Hate Week' on Twitter. Here are the top 10 anti-Bama memes by LSU fans
LSU fans have given this week the nickname “Bama hate week.”. It has become a tradition on and off campus for LSU football fans of all ages to come together and come up with creative ways to make jokes about the school’s archrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The...
NOLA.com
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
visitbatonrouge.com
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
q973radio.com
Louisiana Hiker Found Alive After Missing for Four Days
In today’s world, good news is getting harder and harder to come by. However, today, we have quite a bit of good news to share with you, and we believe this news is worth celebrating. When it comes to a missing person, it always feels worse and worse, the...
1037thegame.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
Mississippi River Drops So Low, You can Walk Under the USS Kidd
We keep seeing insane pictures and videos as the Mississippi River drops lower and lower. It has been exposing quite a few of its secrets while it does so. There was a sunken riverboat recently discovered up north, homes, abandoned cars, and more. The river actually does indeed drop as...
