NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy in November
Some decisions are difficult. But others are downright easy. That's true even when it comes to investing in dividend stocks. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify no-brainer dividend stocks to buy in November. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
NASDAQ
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
NASDAQ
3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits
Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. That's giving them a lot of money to reward their shareholders. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon...
NASDAQ
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reports Strong Q3-2022 Results. Should You Buy?
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed more than 15% higher yesterday following better-than-expected Fiscal Q3-2022 results aided by robust demand and pricing for the company's drilling market globally. Despite the stock's rally recently, investors can consider buying the stock given its impressive backlog levels and huge demand for oil globally. Based in...
NASDAQ
TransMedics Reaches New All-Time High After Spiking 24% Higher on Third Quarter Earnings
Shares of med-tech firm TransMedics (US:TMDX) finished the week with a spectacular 24% rally as investor appetite soared following the release of third quarter results. The stock even reached an all time high of $58.90 during mid morning trading, an achievement rarely being seen in 2022. The stock has performed...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile Session Sharply Higher After Jobs Report
(RTTNews) - Stocks saw significant volatility during trading on Friday before eventually ending the session sharply higher. With the strong upward move, the major averages regained ground after closing lower for four straight sessions. The major averages all posted strong gains on the day. The Dow jumped 401.97 points or...
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
NASDAQ
4 ETFs That Can Supercharge Your Retirement Savings
The bear market has many investors looking for clever buys that can elevate their retirement portfolios above major index returns. It's not reasonable to think that you'll consistently outpace the market over the long term. However, there are some interesting exchange-traded funds (ETFs) out there which can accelerate growth or improve income yield, whatever your preference might be.
NASDAQ
Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Down 2.8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as the stock has dipped 2.8% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise.
NASDAQ
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the after-hour...
NASDAQ
Looking for the Next Bitcoin? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
About 10 years ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a total market cap of just $111 million. There has been plenty of ups and down since then, but the general trend kept pointing upward. These days, the oldest cryptocurrency is worth approximately $392 billion -- with a B. If you had invested just $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, it would be worth a life-changing $3.5 million today.
NASDAQ
Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU) closed at $361.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $4.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the...
