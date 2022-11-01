Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Cynthia Bailey Shares 'Final Straw' Before Split From Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey revealed she's currently on good terms with estranged husband Mike Hill, but added that their friendship had suffered, and thus the ultimate reason why they're heading for a divorce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star joined Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their Two Ts in a Pod...
KTVB
'9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein Marries 'The Flash' Actress Jessica Parker Kennedy
9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and The Flash actress Jessica Parker Kennedy have tied the knot. The couple said "I do," Rubinstein revealed Wednesday on Instagram, linking to photos of him and his wife as they showed off their sparkly wedding bands. Rubinstein, who plays Rob Lowe's son, T.K., on...
KTVB
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
Comments / 0