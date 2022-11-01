Well Putzker has to make up the $1.6 billion that went missing…or the money that his administration willfully lied about to get Illinois bond rating out of junk rating. Ah, guess what? It came out that they miscounted $1.6 billion that the state doesn’t have. How does anyone miscount that much money…unless you do it intentionally. Now Illinois bonds are rated the worse in the USA. And $700 in new revenue is going to help. WHEN WILL THE PEOPLE OF ILLINOIS WAKE UP. The democrats don’t have a clue and are continuing the downward spiral of Illinois. This is not conservative propaganda, folks. It’s happening…and if you continue to vote for this clown show, it’s on you!
this is what you voted for, if you don't like it vote the Democrats out of office.
He used it as a tax deduction instead of "selling it to her for $1" loopholes are important in this state.
Related
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
9 million families are entitled to up to $10,000 in checks from the IRS they never claimed
Here Are the States With No Estate or Inheritance Taxes
IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
Woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished | Here's what happened
Tyler Perry Fired His Accountants After Finding Out the IRS Owed Him $9 Million in Return
Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000
Millions Of Americans Can Get Stimulus Check Worth Over $10,000
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
IRS says millions of people are missing out on COVID related tax benefits
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments
1070 KHMO-AM
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 29