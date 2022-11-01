Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Pivot Probably Spells Doom For An Anticipated DC Movie
What’s good news for HBO Max’s Green Lantern series is likely bad news for an anticipated DC movie.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Tom Felton says he and some of the 'Harry Potter' cast were 'a bit jealous' of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman had
Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight "Harry Potter" films, spoke about his costars in his memoir titled "Beyond the Wand."
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Disney+ Reportedly Developing WandaVision Spinoff Series With Paul Bettany
A second WandaVision spinoff series starring Paul Bettany‘s Vision is being developed for Disney+. Called Vision Quest, the possible series will follow Bettany’s Vision as he attempts to reclaim his humanity and memory. Even though the focus is on Vision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) could make an appearance.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
Morgan Freeman in Advanced Talks to Star in ‘Lucy’ Spinoff Series With EuropaCorp, Village Roadshow Producing (EXCLUSIVE)
EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow have partnered up to develop and produce a spinoff series based on “Lucy,” the hit action movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to star in the series, the plot details of which are being kept under wraps. The movie, which...
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1923 gets a second season with stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and more in talks to return... with two shows set in the 1940s and 1960s eyed
Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Yellowstone TV universe is getting a bit bigger, with his upcoming prequel 1923 getting a second season before the first debuts. 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given the 52-year-old writer the green light for the second season, with stars such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in talks to return for the Paramount Plus series, via Deadline.
Joker 2: An Updated Cast List For Folie Á Deux, Including Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga
From the moment he was introduced in the pages of 1940’s Batman #1, The Joker was established as one of Batman’s most colorful enemies, and it didn’t take long for him to become cemented as the Caped Crusader’s arch-nemesis. So naturally the majority of the villain’s appearance in other media has been tied to Batman, including Barry Keoghan cameoing as The Clown Prince of Crime in 2022’s The Batman. But in 2019, Joker was giving a movie of his own starring Joaquin Phoenix as the title character and no Caped Crusader in sight (though Dante Pereira-Olson did play a young Bruce Wayne).
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons
Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
Kelsey Asbille Believes 'Yellowstone' Is 'Nearing the End': What the Rest of the Cast Thinks (Exclusive)
Yellowstone may be TV's most-watched scripted show, but when the Paramount Network drama was picked up for a 14-episode fifth season, some fans expressed concern amid speculation that the series could be approaching the end of its run. ET's Rachel Smith was with the stars of Yellowstone on Thursday at...
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios Plans Teased by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
A new era for DC movies and television shows is officially upon us, with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announced to be co-leading the newly-minted DC Studios. The imprint, which will be a key part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will have Gunn and Safran oversee the vast majority of films and HBO Max television shows inspired by DC's heroes and villains. The idea of DC having a concerted effort has led to fans becoming increasingly optimistic about what the future holds — and comments by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will surely strengthen that enthusiasm. During the company's Q3 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav praised Gunn and Safran, and teased that the pair are hard at work to create "a more unified creative approach" for DC going forward.
Mark Strong Joins Joel Kinnaman In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ — AFM
British actor Mark Strong (Kingsman) has signed on to star opposite Joel Kinnaman in the action thriller The Silent Hour for AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures. The film is set to start production in early 2023. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, who are presenting the film to buyers at AFM this week. Additional casting is ongoing. In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is...
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Hints at Interest in Future ‘Harry Potter’ Movies With J.K. Rowling
It’s been 11 years since the last Harry Potter movie was released and it looks like there might be a chance for future installments. During Thursday’s (Nov. 3) Q3 earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hinted at his interest in the franchise if they can do “something” with controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling “going forward.”
