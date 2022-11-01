On Saturday, 10/29/2022 at approximately 2:00 AM, Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Sault Ste. Marie Post, were dispatched to the Village of Newberry for a report of an assault involving a female victim who was stabbed several times. Troopers arrived on scene and contacted the 36-year-old victim who is from Newberry. The female victim had sustained extensive injuries from the assault. She was transported to the hospital by EMS for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.

NEWBERRY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO