WLUC
Gladstone rules Great Northern Conference Football
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS. Offensive Players of the Year — Cole Potier, Sr. Gladstone and Kaesen Calcari, Sr. Menominee. Defensive Player of the Year — Peter Closner, Jr. Marquette. Lineman of the Year — Dasan Smith, Jr. Marquette. Coach of the Year —...
WLUC
Women’s Center to hold meet and greet event in Munising
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center will hold a year-end ask event on Thursday, Nov. 10. Marquette and Alger County residents are invited to attend the meet and greet at The Gallery in Munising. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and a presentation begins at 6 p.m. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.
WLUC
Delta County Trades and Labor builds ramps, makes homes more accessible
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County family has a new ramp allowing them safer access to their home. Delta County Trades and Labor union built the ramp with funding from local organizations. Those include the Wells and Gladstone Lions Clubs, the Community Action Agency, the U.P. Construction Council, U.P. Building Trades and the U.P. Regional Labor Federation.
WLUC
‘A really big deal’: First responders train in mock plane crash at Delta County Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire, police and EMS responded to a mock plane crash at the Delta County Airport. “It gets everybody together and going through the motions of what a response would take for our local system,” said Paul Geyer, the emergency coordinator for Delta County. This training...
mynewberrynews.com
Woman stabbed several times in Newberry
On Saturday, 10/29/2022 at approximately 2:00 AM, Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Sault Ste. Marie Post, were dispatched to the Village of Newberry for a report of an assault involving a female victim who was stabbed several times. Troopers arrived on scene and contacted the 36-year-old victim who is from Newberry. The female victim had sustained extensive injuries from the assault. She was transported to the hospital by EMS for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.
