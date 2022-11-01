ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
FanSided

World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle

With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
thecomeback.com

Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo

Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The Spun

Look: Urinals At Phillies Stadium Are Going Viral Tonight

In case it wasn't clear by now, Philly fans will go above and beyond to prove they're passionate about their sports teams. With Game 4 of the World Series set for this Wednesday night, Phillies fans have decided to place Astros cards in the urinals. Darren Rovell of Action Network...
Axios

All eyes on Philly as Eagles and Phillies face Houston

Two teams, two cities and, for Philadelphians, almost too good to be true. Driving the news: For only the seventh time, two teams from the same metro areas play against each other on the same day in the World Series and an NFL game, according to ESPN, citing the Elias Sports Bureau.
Red Reporter

The Phillies haven’t homered in over 45 hours

Have you read that sentence anywhere else about the game of baseball today? Surely not!. The Philadelphia Phillies cracked homer after homer in their obliteration of the Houston Astros in Game 3, turned around, and promptly got no-hit by Cristian Javier and the Stros bullpen in Game 4. All of a sudden, the gargantuan momentum that the Phils had seemingly generated evaporated, and the series leveled itself at 2-2 with Houston once again regaining home field advantage.
