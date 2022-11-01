Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
Phillies-Astros World Series schedule meets Eagles-Texans in Philadelphia vs. Houston doubleheader
Thursday will mark the seventh time a World Series game and NFL game involving teams from the same two cities will play on the same day.
Mattress Mack gets into heated altercation with Phillies fans at World Series Game 3
Astros superfan and furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale had a miserable night at Tuesday night’s World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia, where he was confronted by hecklers in a heated confrontation at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia Eagles with a perfect nod to Phillies on Twitter
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Astros, 7-0, on Tuesday in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 and their social media team took notice of the victory and final score. Well played.
Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle
With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
Video of Astros super fan ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Phillies fans goes viral after Game 3 of World Series
McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost.
Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December.
Video shows Mattress Mack dropping F-bombs on Phillies fan
Philadelphia fans are known for being animated and unapologetic, and one of the most famous men in Houston let them get the best of him following the Phillies’ win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Houston entrepreneur Jim McIngvale — better known as “Mattress Mack”...
Phillies make pitching change thanks to Game 3 postponement
Monday’s postponement of Game 3 of the World Series has led to a pitching change for the Philadelphia Phillies. Noah Syndergaard was originally scheduled to start and face Lance McCullers Jr. However, since Game 3 was postponed due to the rain, the Phillies have decided to have Ranger Suarez make the start on Tuesday.
Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo
Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Look: Urinals At Phillies Stadium Are Going Viral Tonight
In case it wasn't clear by now, Philly fans will go above and beyond to prove they're passionate about their sports teams. With Game 4 of the World Series set for this Wednesday night, Phillies fans have decided to place Astros cards in the urinals. Darren Rovell of Action Network...
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
NBC Connecticut
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Attends and Roots for Phillies in World Series Win
Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Micah Parsons might play for the Dallas Cowboys, but his allegiance is firmly with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Cowboys linebacker spent his bye week on site at Citizens Bank Park...
All eyes on Philly as Eagles and Phillies face Houston
Two teams, two cities and, for Philadelphians, almost too good to be true. Driving the news: For only the seventh time, two teams from the same metro areas play against each other on the same day in the World Series and an NFL game, according to ESPN, citing the Elias Sports Bureau.
Rhys Hoskins’ wife Jayme buys 100 beers for Phillies fans at Game 4
Rhys Hoskins’ wife is one of the most popular figures in Philadelphia at the moment. Jayme Hoskins received positive attention after she bought 50 beers for fans during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. She bought the beers during the fifth inning and handed them out to fans at the game.
Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss
The Philadelphia Phillies continued to struggle in the clutch in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Houston. The
Phillies Star’s Wife Buys Another 100 Beers for Fans
Jayme Hoskins already had bought 50 beers for fans at Tuesday’s 7–0 Philadelphia win.
Red Reporter
The Phillies haven’t homered in over 45 hours
Have you read that sentence anywhere else about the game of baseball today? Surely not!. The Philadelphia Phillies cracked homer after homer in their obliteration of the Houston Astros in Game 3, turned around, and promptly got no-hit by Cristian Javier and the Stros bullpen in Game 4. All of a sudden, the gargantuan momentum that the Phils had seemingly generated evaporated, and the series leveled itself at 2-2 with Houston once again regaining home field advantage.
Fans line up early for Game 4 including daughter of original Phillie Phanatic
Madison Raymond was one of the thousands who attended the game. She's the daughter of the original Phillie Phanatic.
