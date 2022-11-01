PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO