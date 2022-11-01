Read full article on original website
Gies Business gets $25 million gift in support of new facility
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business has received a $25 million dollar gift to support the South Campus Center for Interdisciplinary Learning (SCCIL). SCCIL is a partnership between Gies Business and campus to provide an advanced, high-tech facility serving both on-campus and online...
First Step Recovery in Robinson helping those beat drug and alcohol addiction
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - There is now a place in Robinson helping people take their first step toward recovery and avoid the pressures of drugs and alcohol. First Step Sober Community Center in Robinson held it's ribbon-cutting just last month. While there are weekly meetings to guide people who are...
Memorial Car Show Raises More than $4,000
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–It came together in just over a week, at a time of year when many car enthusiasts have put their show-vehicles away for the winter, and still it was a roaring success!. Community support of the Alex Dinger Memorial Car...
Cash For Kids' Sake to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois has kicked off their Cash For Kids' Sake campaign. The fundraising campaign is meant to replace the revenue lost by events canceled due to COVID-19 precautions such as Bowl For Kids' Sake. BBBS of Central Illinois serves Champaign,...
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
Terre Haute businesses to host CASA Christmas trees, here's how you can lend a hand
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization started getting ready for Christmas on Tuesday. CASA is bringing the Wondrous World of Doctor Seuss to Terre Haute. Residents will have the chance to experience the magic of Christmas throughout the city. CASA is kicking off its annual Whoville Community Christmas Tree...
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
Local veteran searching for missing service dog, says he calms his PTSD
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We don't normally do stories about missing pets, but this is not just any dog. This story is about a local veteran who is looking for the one thing that seems to help him most in his times of need. Every evening Justin Morlan and...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward. It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street. They’re actively investigating and looking […]
Community tips land man wanted in Sullivan County behind bars
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County need your help finding a wanted man. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Jacob Henschen, 27. He was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area, near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N. Henschen is...
Urbana firefighters respond to fire by apartment complex
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire by the Melrose Village Cir. apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched, arriving on the scene within four minutes. Fire crews found smoke coming from a maintenance building on the north part of the […]
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
Run, Hide, Fight
What would you do in a situation that would be dire to your safety? The Lake Land College police department along with Marketing and Public Relations (MPR) has released a video that deals with just that. Todd Short, a sergeant on the police force, is heading this area, as he...
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received. In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the […]
ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Champaign County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. Interstate 57 northbound, just north of Milepost 236, Champaign, Champaign County. WHEN:. November 3, 2022 at 4:45 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2008 Chevrolet Express Box Truck. Unit 2 – 2023 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer.
Mattoon woman arrested for attempted first degree murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder. According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m....
