Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) have taken the world by storm and given rise to unique investment opportunities. As the push to tokenize real-world objects heats up, now could be the best time to invest in emerging projects. While the most popular NFTs are always valuable, paying a premium for such projects is, sometimes, not the best investment play. Likewise, the best time to buy is when an NFT is just getting off the ground, given the significant upside potential. BudBlockz and Veefriends offer some of the best NFTs at a significant discount but with substantial upside potential.

18 HOURS AGO