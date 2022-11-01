Read full article on original website
pymnts.com
Ampla Acquires Upside and Plans B2B BNPL Product
FinTech platform Ampla Technologies has acquired extended payment terms firm Upside Financing and will launch a new B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) product called Ampla Pay Later. Building on Upside Financing’s existing product, Ampla Pay Later will extend payment terms for brands and will be integrated into Ampla’s broader...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Syndio and Porch Group hire CFOs; Meta exec joins Absci board; and more
Seattle startup Syndio hired Milan Parikh as its new chief financial officer. Parikh is a longtime finance leader and was most recently CFO at telecommunications software company MATRIXX. He also was CFO at Fan TV, which was acquired by TiVo. Founded in 2017, Syndio’s data-science powered software is used by...
kitco.com
Mastercard adds 7 blockchain startups to its Start Path program
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release sent to Kitco Crypto, the new cohort of startups includes Singapore’s crypto payments...
TechCrunch
Privilège Ventures launches $20M fund investing in women-led startups
“We don’t just want to support women,” Jacqueline Ruedin Rüsch, founding general partner at Privilège Ventures said in an interview with TechCrunch. “The data shows women in the driver’s seat produce better ROI.”. The firm says that its investment thesis is based on the...
fintechfutures.com
Women in fintech drive the lending industry’s digital transformation
While women continue to make strides in driving innovation across a variety of sectors, it’s still challenging to find their talents and skills being leveraged at the c-suite level, especially when it comes to careers in fintech. According to recent research, just 6% of CEOs in fintech are women...
freightwaves.com
TriumphPay’s open payments network aimed at curbing double brokering
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Empowering a new age of payment security. DETAILS: FreightWaves’ Daniel Pickett spoke with Garrett Wolfe of TriumphPay at...
bitcoinist.com
BudBlockz and Veefriends Will Be the Hottest NFT Collections of 2023
Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) have taken the world by storm and given rise to unique investment opportunities. As the push to tokenize real-world objects heats up, now could be the best time to invest in emerging projects. While the most popular NFTs are always valuable, paying a premium for such projects is, sometimes, not the best investment play. Likewise, the best time to buy is when an NFT is just getting off the ground, given the significant upside potential. BudBlockz and Veefriends offer some of the best NFTs at a significant discount but with substantial upside potential.
assetservicingtimes.com
AccessPay and Finastra partner on corporate payments solution
AccessPay and Finastra partner on corporate payments solution. Corporate-to-bank integration partner AccessPay and financial software provider Finastra have partnered to improve host-to-host connections in traditional corporate banking. The partnership will automate the connections between corporate clients and banks’ back-office systems, speeding up manual processes and reducing costs, the companies say....
TechCrunch
Web3 infrastructure startup Tenderly takes on Infura, Alchemy with new node offering
The offering builds on the company’s observability stack, which it says indexes over nine billion transactions across more than 20 blockchain networks. While many blockchain and crypto companies have struggled to grow amid unfavorable market conditions, infrastructure providers such as Tenderly have remained relatively resilient to the headwinds, buoyed by the trend of steady developer interest in building web3 products.
