Wetumpka Herald
Edgewood Academy caps off stellar season with another championship
When Edgewood Academy senior Elena Adams spiked the ball into the middle of the Lowndes defense last Wednesday afternoon, she capped off arguably the greatest volleyball season in Edgewood Academy history. Her kill gave Edgewood Academy a 3-0 win over Lowndes Academy in the AISA Class AA championship at the...
Wetumpka Herald
Three county stars picked for AHSAA North-South All-Star game
The 64th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star football game has released its rosters and three football players from Elmore County have been selected to play in the event. Brandon Dean, the Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, made the announcement of the two 37-member rosters on Tuesday morning.
Wetumpka Herald
Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week
Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week. Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
22-03571al
22-03571al
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Justin Piatek A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership, its successors and assigns dated August 20, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on August 20, 2019, in Book 2019 Page 43441 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2022, Page 55932 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 8th day of December, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 31, Block 2, Blue Ridge Estates, Plat A, as shown on plat recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 4, Page 8. Said property is commonly known as 352 Blue Ridge Road, Wetumpka, AL 36093. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. CARDINAL FINANCIAL COMPANY, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03571AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 22-03571al.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore’s Bradford ‘following God’s plan’ with resignation
Stanhope Elmore means everything to Brian Bradford, and that made his decision to resign the hardest decision he’s ever had to make. Bradford, a Stanhope Elmore graduate who has spent 15 years in Millbrook as a coach and the last six as the head coach, announced his decision to resign last week.
30-FC-22-01320
30-FC-22-01320
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated November 18, 2017 executed by Michelle E. Rushing, a married woman, joined by spouse, Johnny D. Rushing, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Ditech Financial, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded December 18, 2017, in RLPY Book 2017, Page 61294, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama; having later been assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in Book 2020, Page 19190, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Elmore County, Alabama on 01/03/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 32, Block E, Grandview Pines #2, as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 7, at Page 105. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 134 Camellia Rd., Millbrook, AL 36054. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS-IS, WHERE-IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney's fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Paul K. Lavelle, Esq. Attorney for Mortgagee Spina, & Lavelle, P.C. One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N Birmingham, Alabama 35243 (205) 298-1800 30-FC-22-01320 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 30-FC-22-01320.
200263
200263
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER FORECLOSURE NOTICE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from DAN E ENGLAND AN UNMARRIED MAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR NEW SOUTH FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, on the 29th day of November, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, on December 8, 2005, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2005, Page 91522, Elmore County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash on the Front Steps of the Elmore County Courthouse, 100 East Conners Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092 in Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on December 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, T20N, R19E, AND CONTINUE THENCE N 88 DEG. 38` E, 372.0 FEET; THENCE N 43 DEG. 23` E, 1481.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE THENCE N 01 DEG. 37` W 22.8 FEET; THENCE N 73 DEG. 27` E, 482.50 FEET; THENCE S 60 DEG. 58` E, 308.4 FEET TO THE NORTH SIDE OF A PAVED COUNTY ROAD, COMMONLY KNOWN AS THE GRIER ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 659.0 FEET; THENCE N 29 DEG. 30` W, 492.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING IN THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, T20N, R19E, AND CONTAINS 5.0 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. THE ABOVE LEGAL DESCRIPTION TAKEN FROM THAT CERTAIN SURVEY PREPARED BY JOHN S. WIGGINS, ALA. REG. NO. 10364, DATED JULY 5 1980. Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 9575 GRIER RD, WETUMPKA, AL 36092. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602 Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-22-04910-1 rlselaw.com/property-listing Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 200263.
EST/FLOYD, L.
EST/FLOYD, L.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LONNIE EARL FLOYD, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-313 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of LONNIE EARL FLOYD, deceased, having been granted to RUBY FLOYD on October, 25, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law , to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. RUBY FLOYD ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LONNIE EARL FLOYD, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: FOSTER D. KEY KEY, GREER, HARRISON & CASEY ATTORNEYS AT LAW 2163 HIGHWAY 31 SOUTH SUITE 102 PELHAM, ALABAMA 36124 PO BOX 350345 BIRMINGHAM, AL 35236-0345 205-987-2211 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 EST/FLOYD, L.
EST/FARRELL, G.
EST/FARRELL, G.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE FARRELL, JR., DECEASED. CASE NO.: 2022 -330 NOTICE OF FILING OF WILL FOR PROBATE TO: ANGIE STINNETT, A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF ALABAMA and TO: RITA JONES, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, BEING HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF GEORGE FARRELL, JR., AND NOTICE TO: ANY OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF GEORGE FARRELL, JR AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 25th day of October 2022, a certain paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of GEORGE FARRELL, JR., deceased, was filed in the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama by Petitioner, LAURA LANGSTON, requesting that such Last Will and Testament be admitted to Probate and that the petitioner be named as Personal Representative of such Estate. This notice of Filing of Will for Probate is given to you as an heir at law and next-of-kin of GEORGE FARRELL, JR. Unless an objection to admission to Probate of such Last Will and Testament is submitted by you in writing to this Court within ten (10) days of the final publication of this notice, the Court will proceed with considering such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON JUDGE OF PROBATE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Name and Address of Attorney for Petitioner: D. Jason Britt, Esq. STONE, BRITT, & WEBB, LLC 114 South Main Street Post Office Box 967 Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 (TEL) 334.517.6520 Wetumpka Herald: Nov.2, 9 and 16, 2022 EST/FARRELL, G.
G MART
G MART
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that an application has been made to the Elmore County Commission for a 050 - Retail Beer (off premises only) Alcohol License Transfer Application from Holley Mark 6 to G Mart by Georgia Road LLC at 10790 Georgia Road, Eclectic, AL 36024. The Public Hearing on said application is set before the County Commission at 5:00pm, Monday, November 14, 2022 in the Elmore County Courthouse Courtroom, 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama. Anyone desiring to speak either for or against said application should appear in person at said time or may indicate their wishes in writing to: Elmore County Commission Attn: Chief Operations Officer 100 East Commerce St., Suite 200 Wetumpka, AL 36092 wrbechd@elmoreco.org Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 G MART.
NOW HIRING
AV/11 DODGE
AV/11 DODGE
PUBLIC NOTICE The following vehicles will be auctioned off by J&J Towing 65 Pierce Rd. Elmore @ 10:00 a.m. on 12-07-22 2011 Dodge Avenger 1B3BD4FB5BN591981 2005 Ford Mustang 1ZVFT80N155120442 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2, 2022 AV/11 DODGE.
