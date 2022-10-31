PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER FORECLOSURE NOTICE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from DAN E ENGLAND AN UNMARRIED MAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR NEW SOUTH FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, on the 29th day of November, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, on December 8, 2005, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2005, Page 91522, Elmore County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash on the Front Steps of the Elmore County Courthouse, 100 East Conners Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092 in Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on December 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, T20N, R19E, AND CONTINUE THENCE N 88 DEG. 38` E, 372.0 FEET; THENCE N 43 DEG. 23` E, 1481.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE THENCE N 01 DEG. 37` W 22.8 FEET; THENCE N 73 DEG. 27` E, 482.50 FEET; THENCE S 60 DEG. 58` E, 308.4 FEET TO THE NORTH SIDE OF A PAVED COUNTY ROAD, COMMONLY KNOWN AS THE GRIER ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 659.0 FEET; THENCE N 29 DEG. 30` W, 492.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING IN THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, T20N, R19E, AND CONTAINS 5.0 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. THE ABOVE LEGAL DESCRIPTION TAKEN FROM THAT CERTAIN SURVEY PREPARED BY JOHN S. WIGGINS, ALA. REG. NO. 10364, DATED JULY 5 1980. Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 9575 GRIER RD, WETUMPKA, AL 36092. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602 Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-22-04910-1 rlselaw.com/property-listing Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 200263.

