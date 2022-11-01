Read full article on original website
USM offers campus facilities to MDHS, addresses ongoing investigation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday that the school would make campus facilities available to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) for the next five years. The announcement also addressed the ongoing MDHS fraud investigation. In 2017, with the approval of the MDHS,...
Lamar Co. schools participate in FARMtastic agricultural field trip
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Agriculture plays a big role in the state of Mississippi, generating more than $8 billion dollars every year and making it the number one industry in the state. The Lamar County School District got to see firsthand the process of getting produce from the field to...
WCU School of Education breaks grauation record
Player of the Week: Ty Jones a dawg for Bay Springs. A former probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections was sentenced to 95 years in prison and members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide.
The Warrior Within 5K set for Nov. 12
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. As the holidays get closer, more people in the Pine Belt are in need of some extra help. That's when groups like the Salvation Army step in to help.
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. The museum is inspired by a different theme every month. This month’s theme is “I SPY,” and HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor said it’s a great way to keep families...
Busy week at Forrest County DA Office
The Jones County Economic Development Authority is working to connect high school seniors with different industry leaders before graduation. Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.
Mississippi Department of Human Services rejects Southern Mississippi's offer to make campus facilities available
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Thursday rejected a proposal from the University of Southern Mississippi to make campus facilities, including a volleyball facility at the heart of the state's ongoing welfare investigation, available to the government agency, which serves the state's poor. The university announced the proposal earlier...
Jones College opens MACCC playoffs at Northwest Mississippi
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College and Northwest Mississippi always seem to meet up this time of year. The Bobcats and Rangers play for the fourth time in three seasons on Saturday in the opening round of the MACCC playoffs. No. 3 Northwest clinched the North Division with a perfect...
2 men running in Covington Co. School Board Dist. 1 race
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County. Scotty McRaney has been on the School Board since last April. He was appointed after former board member Lynn Smith resigned, and he is a deputy state fire marshal. “Instead of...
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
Alert: Heather Blackwell Missing
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heather Blackwell, at teacher at Raleigh who lives in Magee, has been missing since Tuesday. (No additional news has been received...
‘Warrior Within 5K’ to help raise funds for OGHS bands
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those running shoes ready!. Oak Grove bands are hosting the inaugural “Warrior Within 5K” and Fun Run on Nov. 12. The fun run will start at 8 a.m. and the 5k is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m, both at Oak Grove High School.
Covington County School Board District One race
A former probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections was sentenced to 95 years in prison and members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide.
Dominic Quewon a dominant force for USM defense
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been disruptive this season. Twenty-nine team sacks ranks fifth among all FBS teams. Dominic Quewon can take credit for 7.5 of those - which is tied for second in the nation. The Iowa Western Community College transfer has found his sweet...
Magnolia Road Fire, Jones County
Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 452 Magnolia Road today around 1:30 p.m.
Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
Brief history: When did the Hattiesburg Zoo open?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – What began as a park and lost animal sanctuary in the early 20th century is today the bustling Hattiesburg Zoo attraction that welcomes 230,000 guests each year. In 1908, Meridian businessman John Kamper donated 40 acres of his land in Hattiesburg to the city to be used as a park for […]
Bye to One of the Good Guys!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of my favorite Magee PD officers Matt Gipson turned in his resignation to Chief Shane Little. Matt has been a fixture at the Magee PD for several years. He was one of the ones I always wanted to see if a big black PD car drove to my house! He was stern…he was kind…he was smart. He knew his stuff.
Reigning 3A champion Jefferson Davis embarks on new playoff run
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Jefferson Davis County lost several key players from its 2021 state championship squad, including Class 3A’s “Mr. Football” Malcolm Hartzog. But the Jaguars brought back a group of players hungry to repeat as state champions. Head coach Lance Mancuso’s been encouraged by his...
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
