Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-Family friendly buffet chain Golden Corral is gearing up for holiday diners. Highlighting the real moments that happen in the restaurants, each spot features a group of people having fun conversations over a delicious meal. One spot shows a man dining with his family. As he returns to the table, he is shocked to see some members with only one dish on their plate, urging them to get more at the buffet. The spots were created by Portland, Maine agency Via and were designed to feature the perfect holiday meal for everyone in the family.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
New live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - November 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
nrn.com
McDonald’s taps ‘Black Panther’ for its latest marketing campaign
It doesn’t seem like McDonald’s is going to rest on its marketing laurels anytime soon. Fresh off a strong Q3 in which CEO Chris Kempczinski credited compelling marketing campaigns for driving growth, McDonald’s today announced a partnership with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. For the partnership, each...
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
Jason Bateman's First Show After Netflix's Ozark Is Happening With Jude Law
Following Ozark, Jason Bateman will be in a new Netflix show with Jude Law.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
Universal’s ‘A Deadly Education’ Enlists ‘Ms. Marvel’ Director Meera Menon
A Deadly Education, the upcoming fantasy adaptation from Universal, has found its director. Meera Menon, the director who has helmed episodes of Ms. Marvel, For All Mankind and The Walking Dead, is stepping behind the camera for the project. A Deadly Education is the first book in author Naomi Novik’s Scholomance trilogy, which Universal optioned in 2020 ahead of its publication. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce, with Jurassic World Dominion screenwriter Emily Carmichael penning the script with up-and-coming writer Shantha Susman.More from The Hollywood ReporterTheater Owners Expected to Play 'Halloween Ends' Despite Simultaneous Release on Peacock'Ms. Marvel' Director Meera...
AFM: ‘Red Sonja’ Producer Millennium Inks Movie Slate Deal With Will Smith’s German Distribution Company
Telepool, which is owned by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook shingle, will co-develop at least three English-language films with Millennium. Millennium Media, producer of the upcoming Red Sonja fantasy actioner and such franchises as The Expendables, Has Fallen and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, has signed a three-year movie slate deal with Telepool, the German film and TV distributor owned by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Breakout Stephanie Hsu Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emily Blunt are already on board for the movie centered on a Hollywood stuntman. Stephanie Hsu, who had a breakout performance as Michelle Yeoh’s daughter in Everything Everywhere All at Once, has joined Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, Universal’s big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series.
"8 Mile" 20-Year Anniversary — Where The Cast Is Now
"This opportunity comes once in a lifetime..."
‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas says in a statement. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and...
Complex
HBO Max Pulls the Plug on ‘Degrassi’ Reboot as Warner CEO Says Developing Projects ‘At Any Cost Is Over’
HBO Max has scrapped its much-anticipated Degrassi reboot. The series was announced at the top of the year, months before the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. Since then, the company has announced a slew of cost-saving cutbacks in effort to reduce its $50 billion debt. This included a slew of HBO Max cancellations, including projects like the Batgirl movie, the Strange Adventures anthology series, and the Gordita Chronicles.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ reveals 'Sharper' thriller to get limited theatrical run
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that its forthcoming movie "Sharper" is to get a simultaneous release onApple TV+ and in selected theaters on February 17, 2023. "Sharper," starring Julianne Moore and John Lithgow, "unfolds within the...
ABC7 News Bay Area
Activists put pressure on advertisers to drop Twitter ads over Musk takeover, employee layoffs
Representatives from organizations including GLAAD, the Anti-Defamation League and Voto Latino are escalating their message to advertisers and asking them to pull ads from Twitter amid massive layoffs at the San Francisco-based company.
The Hollywood Reporter to Host Live Q&A With Robert Downey Jr. at LA3C, Penske Media’s Inaugural Culture and Creativity Festival
The Hollywood Reporter is set to host a live Q&A with Robert Downey Jr. during LA3C, Penske Media Corporation’s inaugural two-day festival celebrating the culture and creativity of Los Angeles. “An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr.” will include an exclusive screening event for Sr., the Netflix documentary about Robert Downey Sr., followed by a live Q&A with Downey Jr. and his wife/Team Downey producing partner, Susan Downey, moderated by THR‘s Scott Feinberg.More from The Hollywood ReporterLA3C, Penske Media's Inaugural Culture and Creativity Festival, Adds Piso 21, Kyle and Chesca to Music LineupNewcomer Zethphan Smith-Gneist Holds the Screen With 'Tár' Star Cate...
AdWeek
Emily Chang to Leave Bloomberg Technology and Focus Time on Other Content, Including Studio 1.0
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bloomberg TV anchor Emily Chang will be departing the daily program Bloomberg Technology next Thursday, Nov. 10. Ed Ludlow in San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York will co-host the show beginning the following day.
Comments / 0