Georgia State

The first 2022 season College Football Playoff rankings are out

By Isaiah Hole
 2 days ago
Who’s in? That’s always the big question starting in the 11th month of the year.

There has been hot debate over which teams are the best in all of college football, especially considering the strength of wins, the lack of a big-time schedule for some, as well as some other mitigating factors. There are six undefeated teams across the sport — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Clemson, and TCU — and there’s thought that some are better than others, but the good news is that most will run into a brick wall at some point. For instance, the Vols play Georgia this week, Michigan and Ohio State play in Week 13. Clemson plays Notre Dame this week, but has next to no challengers beyond the Irish, while TCU still could face some resistance down the stretch.

The College Football Playoff committee has convened for the first time this year, and here are what they have come up in terms of a top 25.

Rank School Rcd

1

8-0

2 Ohio State 8-0

3 Georgia 8-0

4 Clemson 8-0

5 Michigan 8-0

6 Alabama 7-1

7 TCU 8-0

8 Oregon 7-1

9 Southern California 7-1

10 LSU 6-2

11 Mississippi 8-1

12 UCLA 7-1

13 Kansas State 6-2

14 Utah 6-2

15 Penn State 6-2

16 Illinois 7-1

17 North Carolina 7-1

18 Oklahoma State 6-2

19 Tulane 7-1

20 Syracuse 6-2

21 Wake Forest 6-2

22 NC State 6-2

23 Oregon State 6-2

24 Texas 5-3

25 UCF 6-2

