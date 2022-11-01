Where the Vols are ranked in first 2022 College Football Playoff top 25

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The College Football Playoff released its first top 25 rankings during the 2022 season Tuesday. Below are the first College Football Playoff rankings in 2022.

