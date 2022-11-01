Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health System welcomes new family nurse practitioner to Taylorsville practice
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomed Dana Pennell Short, FNP-C, to Family Care Center of Taylorsville. Short has eight years of experience as a family nurse practitioner (FNP). Prior to earning her FNP certification, Short spent 24 years as a nurse in various medical units, including critical care, emergency room and telemetry.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health Foundation to host ‘Lights of Love’ events in Mooresville, Statesville
To support those fighting, remember lives lost, and celebrate battles won, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its first annual Lights of Love, benefitting the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System. This event is a free community gathering to honor a caregiver or a loved one. “Lights of...
iredellfreenews.com
Linda Faye Strickland Wilder
Linda Faye Strickland Wilder, 66, was born on September 20,1956, in Fair Bluff, N.C., to Ms. Juanita Strickland. She was immediately adopted by loving parents, Julius and Daisy Mae Jones. She departed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Her early years were spent living in Holly Hill, S.C.. At...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County
LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement says a cat submitted for testing to a state lab was infected with the rabies virus. According to a news release the cat, whose owners live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls, is believe to have been infected by a skunk.
iredellfreenews.com
Lawrence Eugene Parmer
Lawrence Eugene Parmer, 80, of Gastonia, N.C., passed away October 28th, 2022, at Alexandria Place. He was born August 25th, 1942, to Edward Harrison Parmer Sr and Betty Ann Trowbridge of Cadillac, Mich. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Betty Parmer; brother, Edward Harrison Parmer Jr.;...
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Carolyn Drum Beaver
Mary Carolyn Drum Beaver, 84, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Carolyn was born on October 11, 1938, in Iredell County to the late Clarence Franklin Drum and Mary Iona Allgood Drum. She graduated from Scotts High School and was a member of First ARP Church in Statesville. She formerly worked for JC Penney in the accounting department and later for Holly Farms Trucking as a secretary.
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
iredellfreenews.com
Kaneycha “Ney Ney” DeLaine Turner
Kaneycha “Ney Ney” DeLaine Turner, 19, was taken from her mother and family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was very excited about being an Aggie, but she is now safe in HIS arms. Kaneycha! As we all who knew her, she was a quiet, friendly, always smiling...
iredellfreenews.com
Bobby “Bo” Dean Cash
Bobby “Bo” Dean Cash, 56, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Bo was born on August 9, 1966, in Durham County, N.C., to Elizabeth Holton. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School. Bo loved riding motorcycles, antiques, his cars and Elvis music.
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
iredellfreenews.com
Community survey, forum offer opportunities to provide input on Statesville’s future
The Statesville City Council and city staff need residents’ input to help shape Statesville’s future. There are two ways to make your voice heard this month:. ♦ Discover Statesville Future Forum. The City Council has begun work to develop a strategic plan to guide council’s decisions over the...
iredellfreenews.com
Debby Jane Kiser Hedrick
Debby Jane Kiser Hedrick, 69, of Statesville, N.C., died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home. She was born in Russell County, Va., on December 26, 1952, to the late Buford Kiser and Virginia Ritchie Kiser. She was also preceded in death in 2013 by her husband, Tony R. Hedrick.
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Tuttle Slate Smith
Mary Tuttle Slate Smith, 85, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Heritage Place in Conover, N.C. Mary was born February 8, 1937, in the Town of Wagram, in Scotland County, N.C., the daughter of the late Herman Frances Slate and Anna Tuttle Slate. In addition to...
wraltechwire.com
American Merchandising Specialists laying off NC workers amidst national job cuts
IREDELL COUNTY – American Merchandising Specialists, Inc., which operates under the brand name AMS Retail Solutions, will cut 115 jobs across the country due to the loss of a client. The company, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, disclosed the nationwide layoffs in a required legal notice sent to the...
lakenormanpublications.com
Summit’s farm-friendly project plans earn initial endorsement
DAVIDSON – A project that, in many ways, aligns with expressed town goals to mesh rural regions with expected development has passed the first phase of general review by the town board. At the board’s Oct. 25 session, representatives of a development team affiliated with Davidson-based Summit Coffee outlined...
WBTV
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re planning to play the Powerball this weekend you’ll be competing for the highest jackpot in Powerball history. Saturday’s Powerball jumped to an estimated $1.6 billion for whoever matches all six numbers. In Iredell County, someone came very close to matching all...
lakenormanpublications.com
How Mooresville finances line up as town continues push for projects, improvements
MOORESVILLE – The town has projects in progress, in the planning pipeline and, potentially, on the horizon, and it is in solid financial shape to afford them. In a numbers-heavy, quick-paced summary delivered during the Mooresville town board’s Oct. 22 retreat session in Cary, David Cheatwood from the First Tryon Securities financial advisor firm provided an overview of the town’s financial status that highlighted an excellent credit rating, a proven pattern of managing finances and conservative policies and the ability – if needed or desired – to borrow additional funds for prioritized projects.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
iredellfreenews.com
Adalynn Rae Sellers
Adalynn Rae Sellers was born sleeping into the loving arms of her parents on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. at the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was approximately 19 inches long. She is survived by her mother and...
