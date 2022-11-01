ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Health System welcomes new family nurse practitioner to Taylorsville practice

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomed Dana Pennell Short, FNP-C, to Family Care Center of Taylorsville. Short has eight years of experience as a family nurse practitioner (FNP). Prior to earning her FNP certification, Short spent 24 years as a nurse in various medical units, including critical care, emergency room and telemetry.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Linda Faye Strickland Wilder

Linda Faye Strickland Wilder, 66, was born on September 20,1956, in Fair Bluff, N.C., to Ms. Juanita Strickland. She was immediately adopted by loving parents, Julius and Daisy Mae Jones. She departed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Her early years were spent living in Holly Hill, S.C.. At...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement says a cat submitted for testing to a state lab was infected with the rabies virus. According to a news release the cat, whose owners live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls, is believe to have been infected by a skunk.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lawrence Eugene Parmer

Lawrence Eugene Parmer, 80, of Gastonia, N.C., passed away October 28th, 2022, at Alexandria Place. He was born August 25th, 1942, to Edward Harrison Parmer Sr and Betty Ann Trowbridge of Cadillac, Mich. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Betty Parmer; brother, Edward Harrison Parmer Jr.;...
GASTONIA, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mary Carolyn Drum Beaver

Mary Carolyn Drum Beaver, 84, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Carolyn was born on October 11, 1938, in Iredell County to the late Clarence Franklin Drum and Mary Iona Allgood Drum. She graduated from Scotts High School and was a member of First ARP Church in Statesville. She formerly worked for JC Penney in the accounting department and later for Holly Farms Trucking as a secretary.
STATESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Kaneycha “Ney Ney” DeLaine Turner

Kaneycha “Ney Ney” DeLaine Turner, 19, was taken from her mother and family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was very excited about being an Aggie, but she is now safe in HIS arms. Kaneycha! As we all who knew her, she was a quiet, friendly, always smiling...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Bobby “Bo” Dean Cash

Bobby “Bo” Dean Cash, 56, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Bo was born on August 9, 1966, in Durham County, N.C., to Elizabeth Holton. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School. Bo loved riding motorcycles, antiques, his cars and Elvis music.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program

Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Debby Jane Kiser Hedrick

Debby Jane Kiser Hedrick, 69, of Statesville, N.C., died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home. She was born in Russell County, Va., on December 26, 1952, to the late Buford Kiser and Virginia Ritchie Kiser. She was also preceded in death in 2013 by her husband, Tony R. Hedrick.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mary Tuttle Slate Smith

Mary Tuttle Slate Smith, 85, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Heritage Place in Conover, N.C. Mary was born February 8, 1937, in the Town of Wagram, in Scotland County, N.C., the daughter of the late Herman Frances Slate and Anna Tuttle Slate. In addition to...
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Summit’s farm-friendly project plans earn initial endorsement

DAVIDSON – A project that, in many ways, aligns with expressed town goals to mesh rural regions with expected development has passed the first phase of general review by the town board. At the board’s Oct. 25 session, representatives of a development team affiliated with Davidson-based Summit Coffee outlined...
DAVIDSON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How Mooresville finances line up as town continues push for projects, improvements

MOORESVILLE – The town has projects in progress, in the planning pipeline and, potentially, on the horizon, and it is in solid financial shape to afford them. In a numbers-heavy, quick-paced summary delivered during the Mooresville town board’s Oct. 22 retreat session in Cary, David Cheatwood from the First Tryon Securities financial advisor firm provided an overview of the town’s financial status that highlighted an excellent credit rating, a proven pattern of managing finances and conservative policies and the ability – if needed or desired – to borrow additional funds for prioritized projects.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Adalynn Rae Sellers

Adalynn Rae Sellers was born sleeping into the loving arms of her parents on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. at the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was approximately 19 inches long. She is survived by her mother and...
MOORESVILLE, NC

