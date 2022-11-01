Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
packinsider.com
#9 NC State Wrestling Defeats App State in 2022-23 Season Opening Dual
The 9th ranked NC State Wrestling team kicked off their 2022-23 season last night, defeating Appalachian State 26-12 in a dual in Reynolds Coliseum. 125: Caleb Smith dec. No. 17 Jarrett Tromle; 3-2 133:No. 26 Sean Carter 3 dec.Kai Orine (NCSU); 3-2 141: No. 21 Ryan Jack (NCSU) dec. Heath...
packinsider.com
#21 NC State is Looking to Win 9th Straight in White-Red-White UNI Combo
NC State is breaking out the White-Red-White Uniform Combination, which isn’t shocking, since it’s homecoming for the Wolfpack. Believe it or not, the Wolfpack has won 8 straight games (all home games) in this traditional home-game look. 10/8/22 FSU 19-17 9/10/22 Charleston Southern 55-2 11/26/21 UNC 34-30 11/20/21...
packinsider.com
What Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson had to Say About Wake Forest This Week
Here’s what Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson had to say about #21 NC State this week in his press conference. We play a very good football team this week, and another nationally ranked team in NC State. It’s the 116th meeting, and this game has been played non-stop...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball Exhibition: NC State 81 UNC Pembroke 22: BOX SCORE
Last night the 10th ranked NC State Women’s Basketball team played UNC Pembroke in their lone exhibition game of the 2022-23 season, beating Bravehawks 81-22. Below is the Box Score. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and...
packinsider.com
5 Takeaways from NC State’s huge exhibition win over Lees-McRae
NC State played their only preseason game on Wednesday against Lees-McRae (a D-2 school) and walked away 107-59 winners. A lot of people are going to say that there wasn’t much you could learn from beating down a school like Lees-McRae. Their talent level is nowhere near what the Pack will face when the regular season stars. However, I tend to disagree.
packinsider.com
NC State Football Has Big Time Recruiting Visitors Coming This Weekend
#21 NC State’s matchup against #20 Wake Forest will be a big game on the field tomorrow night, but it will also be a big game on the recruiting front. 4-Star 2024 Athlete/Wide Receiver Johnathan Paylor (5’10″/180) will be in attendance on Saturday night. Paylor is ranked as the #34 overall player nationally in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports, and the #2 player in the state of North Carolina, playing for Cummings in Burlington.
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren Meets with Media After Practice Leading Up to Saturday’s Matchup vs. Wake Forest: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media after practice today leading up to Saturday’s Top-25 matchup between the #21 Wolfpack and the #20 Demon Deacons. You can watch it above, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. It’s a really good opponent [Wake Forest].
packinsider.com
NC State Football Commits Week 11 Report
This past weekend marked the 11th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen had 4 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown in Havelock’s 35-28 win over Rose. 4-Star...
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts Post Game Press Conference After Exhibition vs. Lees-McRae: BULLETED
NC State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kevin Keatts met with the media in his postgame press conference, after the Wolfpack defeated Lees-McRae 107-59 in an exhibition game. You can watch it here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. We did some really good things tonight. 1 of the...
triangletribune.com
Farewell to a friend and mentor
In May 1998, barely two months into my new job as sports editor at The Tribune, I attended an HBCU all-star basketball game in Baltimore, Maryland. I met the nicest couple at the arena who were providing statistics for the game. Their Black college sports history knowledge was so impressive, I followed them around like a puppy dog for two days.
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
carolinajournal.com
The University of North Carolina fights for the right to racial discrimination
The United State Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina (SFFA v. UNC) on October 31. The case allows the high court to correct a historical wrong and end racial preferences in college admissions. The plaintiffs, SFFA, asked in their hearing request...
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
5 must-visit mountain towns within 4 hours of Raleigh
Whether you're trying to soak up the last colors of fall or usher in the holiday spirit, it's a good time to make the trip from Raleigh up to the mountains.Get oriented: The Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are around two populations hubs: Asheville and Boone. But there's a lot more out there on the western front.When to visit: Each season brings something new to do — from wildflower-spotting in spring, to festival-going in summer, to apple-picking in fall, to skiing and Polar Express-ing in winter.Use...
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say
A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
