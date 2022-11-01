Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
KEYT
TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year’s third game. Atlanta’s 2-0 victory over the Astros last season was seen by 11,469,000. That game was on...
KEYT
The Astros throw the World Series’ first combined no-hitter — after the starter’s parents kind of predicted it
Cristian Javier’s parents had a notion he’d deliver something special in Game 4 of the World Series. And the Houston Astros starter, with three of his fellow hurlers, would prove them right. The Astros on Wednesday produced the first combined no-hitter in World Series history — and the...
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 24 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1; ABC, NBC, CBS Post Week-to-Week Gains
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC World News Tonight with David Muir held onto its No. 1 ranking this past week — which means it has now defeated its evening news competition from NBC and CBS 204 of the past 205 weeks in average total viewers—and 133 of the last 135 weeks among adults 25-54.
NBC News
ONE WEEK OUT FROM THE MIDTERMS, “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” IS THE #1 SUNDAY SHOW IN THE KEY DEMO ON SUNDAY AND FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER
Reaches 9 million views on digital platforms in October, posting strongest month since March. November 1, 2022 — With one week until the 2022 midterm elections, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday public affairs show in the key demo this past Sunday, October 30, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
osoblanco.org
Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?
Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
Popculture
NBC News Anchor Recently Tied the Knot in Tuscany
Savannah Sellers is a married woman! Five years after first meeting at The Spaniard in New York City, the NBC News correspondent tied the knot to fiancé Alex Yaraghi in an intimate ceremony at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy on Sept. 16. "We got married in a Tuscan garden...
AdWeek
Today, Steve Kornacki Dropped a New Podcast, Hosted a Special Hour on MSNBC, and Is Featured in Washington Post Magazine
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. November at MSNBC is nearly upon us, and traditionally that means a substantial dose of Steve Kornacki. The veteran political correspondent (and his khakis) will once again be featured across NBC News and MSNBC platforms on midterm election night next week.
CBS Has a Dominant Fall as Season Ratings Revealed
When it comes to looking at the fall ratings for this season so far, there’s a pretty clear leader in the clubhouse and that’s CBS. One of the most popular shows on the once-called Tiffany Network is East New York, starring Jimmy Smits. It is listed as a top-rated first-year series among adults 18-49 years old. That’s what is coming up roses thanks to Nielsen ratings. But the show is hovering around a 0.6 demo rating at this time, too.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
‘The Real Love Boat’ is airing tonight (11/2/22), but not on CBS
The new reality dating show, “The Real Love Boat” debuted on CBS last month. However, episode 5 of the first season will not be on CBS. The show is moving to Paramount+ streaming service effective today, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Paramount+ offers a free trial then plans start...
Fall 2022 TV Ratings: CBS Has Ups and Downs While NBC Remains Top-Rated and Most-Viewed
Start spreading the news: Viewers want to be a part of “East New York.” But audiences won’t come aboard “The Real Love Boat,” which last week became the first broadcast casualty of the fall season. That’s the topsy-turvy fall at CBS, which can boast both the most-watched new shows and the first cancellation. The Eye network’s cop drama “East New York” has been booked as the top-rated freshman series among adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen returns. Of course, it leads with a 0.6 rating, a minuscule number that illustrates the cold, hard truth about primetime viewership in the streaming age. Among...
Texans vs. Eagles Week 9 Notebook: Fighting Against the NFL's Elite
The Houston Texans proved a lot of doubters wrong on Thursday night, but it still wasn't enough to take down the Philadelphia Eagles
The bottom of the bird story: Why Justin Verlander gave the middle finger to Philly fans
"It wasn't something out of disrespect. He was embracing what she did," a veteran bus driver explained.
WEEK OF OCT 24 RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS HITS FOUR-WEEK HIGH IN TOTAL VIEWERS & KEY DEMOS
Increases Viewership Across-the-Board Vs. Last Week. Continues to Improve Competitively, Narrows Key Demo Gap vs. ABC in Week-Over-Week & Year-Over-Year Measurements. Nightly News hits a four-week high across the board with 6.657 million total viewers, 1.122 A25-54 viewers and 759,000 A18-49 viewers. Nightly News increases viewership across the board vs....
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
nexttv.com
CBS and 'NCIS' Once Again Lead Fall Broadcast Primetime in Total Viewers ... But Engagement Is Down 22% Year Over Year
CBS and its 20-year-old procedural drama NCIS once again lead broadcast primetime's fall season, but the Nielsen ratings data dump released by CBS Tuesday belied continued major erosion of linear broadcast television. From September 19 to October 23, NCIS was the most-watched show on broadcast TV, averaging 9.63 million viewers...
