Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022: The Must-Have Slippers to Buy This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When Oprah shares her Favorite Things list, consumers take note. That’s because she points us toward top-notch brands that quickly turn into products we can’t stop talking about. This year, one of Oprah’s favorites are cozy slippers — and we have to agree on these top-notch choices for women’s slippers and men’s slipper styles. From Minnetonka’s Lucie slippers to Emu’s Stinger boots and Dear Foams Warm-Up booties, there’s so much to love about these slippers available at Amazon. For starters,...
The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar, but if inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started...
34 of the most unique gifts to give this holiday season
To make your holiday gift hunt easy, we rounded up 34 of the coolest and most unique gifts from Uncommon Goods and Etsy that are sure to make anyone on your list smile this holiday season.
44 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list
To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Christmas 2022: The best gifts to buy your loved ones this year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it would be if we didn’t have the looming pressure of having to buy the perfect gift. The festive season is just around the corner, and with two months to go there’s no better time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season
It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
The 50+ Best Gifts Under $50 Will Put A Smile On Your Loved Ones’ Faces This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Finding a great gift for someone you love or care for, especially when trying to stay under a certain budget during the holiday season can be tough. This is where having a list of the best gifts under $50 comes in handy. Here at SPY, we find that a $50 gift is a sweet spot. It’s not too much to break the bank, but it’s not so little that it feels cheap. We believe that $50 is a great middle ground...
Sprite's Winter Spiced Cranberry Got The Green Light For The Holiday Season
It seems like every food and beverage brand and their sister companies have a holiday special. Caribou Coffee created eggnog cold foam, Angie's popcorn has a white chocolate and peppermint flavor that tastes better than it sounds, and Trader Joe's is disappointing people with its gobbler quesadilla. With all these options landing in the holiday aisle, it's a mixed bag. The good, the bad, and the decidedly disgusting all make an appearance as the year winds to a close. If you and your taste buds are feeling overwhelmed, you're not alone. However, now is not the time to stop sampling, as some of these seasonal tastes are well worth your time.
The Best Party Outfits That I'm Prepping For The Holiday Season
Anyone who knows me knows that October 1 through December 31 is my most favorite time of year. Yes, while some thrive in blooming spring or throughout the carefree summer days, I shine brightest in the fall and early winter months. Perhaps it’s because this season is a steady procession of the holidays nearest and dearest to my heart: Halloween, my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. So, at this point in the game, you know I have my best party outfits locked and loaded for the months ahead.
The 50 Best Dirty Santa Gifts For Your Next Holiday Party
'Tis the season of holiday parties, family gatherings and gift swaps. Dirty Santa, White Elephant or Yankee Swap, no matter what you call it, they all mean the same thing. If you aren't familiar with the rules, for a Dirty Santa party someone will host a gathering and set a budget for presents. The key is to choose a versatile gift because you don't know who will be on the receiving end of your present. As a twist, anyone is allowed to steal your present if they weren't pleased with the one they chose. Unlike Secret Santa, everyone will end up with a random gift from a random person.
Prep to be the hostess with the “mostest” this holiday season
Dress up your guest room for the holiday season! Create a cozy bedroom complete with luxury. Destini Madsen and Samantha Brannon showed us how. For the bed, have nice sheets and fluffy pillows galore garnished with lots of blankets. Have clean towels prepared on the bed, along with a “things you may have forgotten” basket. Packed with toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouth wash, lotion and other things that are easy to forget.
Bocce’s Bakery is getting into the holiday spirit with seasonal recipes
Are you a fan of Bocce’s Bakery dog and cat treats? Do you love their seasonal treat offerings? Then you and your pup will want to check out their upcoming collection of holiday inspired treats. And while we may still be getting spooky with their Frankensnacks Biscuits for dogs...
Deck the halls with Dunkin’s new 2022 holiday menu
Now that Halloween is over, Dunkin’ is ready to kick off the holiday season with a new line-up of goodies to help fuel you up while you decorate, hang lights, go gift shopping, or just chill by the fire. Dunkin’ unveiled its holiday menu, which debuted three items and...
Glamorous Holiday Hosting
We’re not sure about you but, here at The Spruce Eats, we are ready to throw out all the stops in the name of celebrating this holiday season. We are ready to dust off the cocktail glass set that laid dormant for the past few years; to spring for the caviar that will add some old-school glamour to the opening night of cocktail party season; and to devote hours to creating a show-stopping dessert for our guests. That being said, do we really have the stamina to do all of these things? Absolutely not. And, is it even necessary to do all of these things? Also absolutely not.
I’m a shopping editor, and here are 9 holiday gifts on my wish list this year
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. As a professional online shopper (yes, I love...
Make the Holiday Season Merrier with Le Creuset’s Noel Collection
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to decorating for the holiday season, there’s plenty of attention paid to many of the most high-traffic areas of your home. A tree in the living room, lights in the front lawn, garland down the banister — you get my drift. But if you’re anything like me, you want to also take the opportunity to bring a little holly jolly goodness to the kitchen, too — especially if you have plans to host during the season.
Tips to Make the Holidays a Season of Savings
As we enter November, folks are beginning to prepare for the holidays — and holiday shopping. Katie Holdefehr, the associate editorial director for RealSimple.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss tips on how to save this holiday season.
Stock up on candles to give as holiday gifts (plus a few for yourself!) while full-price items are 40% off at Yankee Candle
This article is brought to you by Yankee Candle and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re a sucker for holiday scents, now is the...
Aldi offers Thanksgiving Price Rewind for affordable holiday options
This Thanksgiving, amid inflation and rising food prices, shoppers can find savings on meal ingredients thanks to a new promotion from Aldi. The grocery retailer announced its "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" on Tuesday, which ensures affordable prices on holiday essentials. "Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and...
