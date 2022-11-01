Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Freshworks Inc.("Freshworks" or the "Company") FRSH and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Freshworks' September 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/frsh.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AKUS, AIMC, PEBO, LMST
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. Akouos, Inc. AKUS's sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under...
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Benzinga
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
NASDAQ
Kroger, Albertsons unions, antitrust experts urge FTC to block merger -letter
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kroger's KR.N acquisition of Albertsons ACI.N could further exacerbate income inequality through job losses and eroding wages at a time of high inflation, a group of the retailers' biggest unions and antitrust experts wrote in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. "In many...
microcapdaily.com
MineralRite Corporation (OTCMKTS: RITE) Breaking Out as Company Signs 3 New Experts and Inks Deal with Sterling Macro Research LLC
MineralRite Corporation (OTCMKTS: RITE) is not trending northbound moving up over 25% on Wednesday alone as the stock is once again being accumulated. The Company has done a lot in r4cent months coming off the expert market RITE is now “pink current” and just lowered their authorized shares by 75% to 5 billion meaning they are now close to maxed out any cannot issue many more shares. The owner of the controlling block of RITE stock is Guy Peckham who has been an entrepreneur and business consultant for the past 30 years.
Benzinga
Blackstone 10% Owner Trades $3.76M In Company Stock
Blackstone Holdings III L.P., 10% Owner at Blackstone BX, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that L.P. sold 112,846 shares of Blackstone. The total transaction amounted to $3,758,064.
TuSimple Stock Plunges After Firing CEO Amid Probe Into Ties With China-Based Hydron
TuSimple Holdings (TSP) shares plunged lower Monday after it fired CEO Xiaodi Hou following weekend reports that the self-driving truck company is facing a series of federal probes linked to its ties with China-backed Hydron Inc. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that officials from the Securities and Exchange Commission,...
parktelegraph.com
Investors’ Patience Is Being Tested Right Now By Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Arko Corp. (ARKO) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.30, or -2.96%, to $9.85. The Arko Corp. has recorded 22,388 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that ARKO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022.
New Tokenized Real Estate Investment Is Targeting A 14.9% IRR
A new tokenized real estate investment will be available soon as blockchain technology continues to expand in the real estate crowdfunding industry. The latest offering is for The Madison, a 180-unit garden-style multifamily property 30 minutes outside downtown Houston in the Bear Creek suburb. The complex features multiple amenities, including a swimming pool and sundeck, fitness and business centers, a playground and an outdoor cafe seating area, among others.
tipranks.com
Cognizant Tanks on Dismal Q3; Major Downgrades
Shares of professional services company Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) are nosediving today after an unimpressive third-quarter showing and major analyst downgrades. The IT major’s revenue increased by 2.5% year-over-year to $4.86 billion but missed the cut by $140 million. EPS at $1.17, on the other hand, came in ahead of expectations by $0.01. Additionally, the company increased its stock buyback program by $2 billion.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Teva to pay $523 mln to New York as it looks to move past opioid lawsuits
JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will pay up to $523 million to New York State as part of a nationwide settlement of lawsuits alleging the company helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic. The settlement with New York adds an additional $300 million to Teva's total opioid...
