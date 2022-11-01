MineralRite Corporation (OTCMKTS: RITE) is not trending northbound moving up over 25% on Wednesday alone as the stock is once again being accumulated. The Company has done a lot in r4cent months coming off the expert market RITE is now “pink current” and just lowered their authorized shares by 75% to 5 billion meaning they are now close to maxed out any cannot issue many more shares. The owner of the controlling block of RITE stock is Guy Peckham who has been an entrepreneur and business consultant for the past 30 years.

NEVADA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO