Streaming service suit: Lubbock joins list of Texas cities suing Disney, Netflix and Hulu over unpaid fees

Nov. 3—GRAND FORKS — A recent graduate and a teacher at Community High School have received awards from the North Dakota Association for Lifelong Learning (NDALL). Liberty "Libby" Ethen Hook, a 2022 graduate, has been named NDALL Alternative Education Student of the Year, which is given to a current or recent student or graduate who demonstrates determination and perseverance and sacrifice to achieve their educational goals.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO