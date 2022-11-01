Read full article on original website
Related
'Obviously that was not a penalty': Sadio Mane claims he could have gone to HOSPITAL if he didn't block the ball with his hands in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan as he defends decision to protect his face in the box
Sadio Mane insists it was right not to penalise him for handball in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan - arguing he could have ended up in hospital, had he not blocked the shot. Bayern ran out 2-0 winners in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter thanks to goals from...
fourfourtwo.com
"No question, that's a penalty": Referee lets Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane gets away with incredible handball in Champions League
Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane will have breathed a huge sigh of relief on Wednesday night, after getting away with one of the most clear-cut handball shouts ever. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing...
Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January
Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Yardbarker
Florian Plettenberg says 25-year-old Bundesliga star a LFC transfer candidate as Reds given two big boosts
Liverpool may have a big advantage in their bid to bring in reinforcements in the January window with reported target Konrad Laimer yet to agree a pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich or any other outfit. Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed in a tweet that the Austrian is currently unlikely...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
ESPN
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez help Liverpool to morale-boosting win against Napoli
Liverpool bounced back from defeat against Leeds United with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Napoli, but it did not stop the Serie A side from finishing top of their Champions League group. Mohamed Salah poked home from close range in the 85th minute while Darwin Nunez added another late on...
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and the end of a football era
The Fifa World Cup begins this November 20th, in Qatar. While the date is a celebration for many, it also represents the end of a golden era of football, and the start of a new phase. This world cup, the international careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Yardbarker
Watch: Four players could unlock Liverpool resurgence after superb team move spotted v Napoli
Liverpool may have accidentally unlocked the key to a return to consistency domestically as well as abroad during the 2-0 win over Napoli. Though only a small sample size, a delightful team move involving substitutes Calvin Ramsay, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, and already on-pitch star Mo Salah, may have caught the eyes of the coaching staff.
BBC
Transfer news: Reds monitoring Torino centre-back Schuurs
Torino's Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, 22, is on Liverpool's shortlist as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. (Tuttomercato - in Italian), external. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's agent says the German "has no intention of resigning" and "didn't extend his contract until 2026 for nothing". (Florian Plettenburg, via Goal), external.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Didn’t Find Lautaro Martinez & Joaquin Correa Enough In First Half Against Bayern Munich”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the team didn’t quite do enough to get service to forwards Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa in their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach stressed that if...
Yardbarker
Transfer Price Revealed For Napoli Sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia After Jurgen Klopp Admiration
The incredible performance by the wanted speedster did not go unnoticed, with the Liverpool manager praising him in the post-match conference. Reports have linked Kvaratskhelia with a move to the Premier League and Spanish giants Real Madrid. The latter would be more likely, however, as the player himself stated that he grew up as a fan of the club.
Watch: Darwin Nunez Adds Second Goal With Last Kick As Liverpool Beat Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez poke in another Liverpool goal in the dying seconds as Liverpool beat Napoli 2-0 in the Champions League.
ESPN
Manchester United ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo links with 9/10 Garnacho, but face Europa League play-off round
Manchester United will face a third-placed Champions League side despite a hard-fought 1-0 win in Sociedad that saw Erik ten Hag's men extend their unbeaten run to nine games. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) In a fascinating end-to-end encounter, the visitors struck the only goal of...
Yardbarker
Watch: Thiago Alcantara repeats heartwarming mascot gesture prior to Napoli clash
Thiago Alcantara is loved by Liverpool supporters for the magic that he produces on the pitch but he’s once again displayed what a great character he is with a heartwarming gesture before the Reds’ clash with Napoli on Tuesday night. In what was a cold and blustery night...
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku Not Likely To Be Fit In Time For Inter’s Serie A Clash With Atalanta, Italian Media Report
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is not likely to be fit in time to return for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Atalanta before the World Cup break. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the 29-year-old isn’t likely to play for Inter again until the return of Serie A in January.
Yardbarker
Carragher’s honest verdict on ‘scary’ £140k-p/w Liverpool ace – thinks Reds have ‘a real player’
Jamie Carragher was reluctant to use the word ‘special’ in association with Darwin Nunez but he remains somewhat confident that Liverpool have found themselves ‘a real player’. The Scouser pointed to the Uruguayan’s numbers in the famous red shirt after his latest effort meant that the...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Reds hierarchy and Jurgen Klopp in Jude Bellingham agreement
Liverpool owners FSG and manager Jurgen Klopp have decided on Jude Bellingham as their 'all-out' target for next summer. Liverpool have decided upon Jude Bellingham as the club's major target for the 2023 transfer window. The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just four of their...
Comments / 0