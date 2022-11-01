ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'Obviously that was not a penalty': Sadio Mane claims he could have gone to HOSPITAL if he didn't block the ball with his hands in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan as he defends decision to protect his face in the box

Sadio Mane insists it was right not to penalise him for handball in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan - arguing he could have ended up in hospital, had he not blocked the shot. Bayern ran out 2-0 winners in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter thanks to goals from...
Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January

Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more

Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
HOLAUSA

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and the end of a football era

The Fifa World Cup begins this November 20th, in Qatar. While the date is a celebration for many, it also represents the end of a golden era of football, and the start of a new phase. This world cup, the international careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
Yardbarker

Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”

Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Yardbarker

Watch: Four players could unlock Liverpool resurgence after superb team move spotted v Napoli

Liverpool may have accidentally unlocked the key to a return to consistency domestically as well as abroad during the 2-0 win over Napoli. Though only a small sample size, a delightful team move involving substitutes Calvin Ramsay, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, and already on-pitch star Mo Salah, may have caught the eyes of the coaching staff.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Reds monitoring Torino centre-back Schuurs

Torino's Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, 22, is on Liverpool's shortlist as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. (Tuttomercato - in Italian), external. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's agent says the German "has no intention of resigning" and "didn't extend his contract until 2026 for nothing". (Florian Plettenburg, via Goal), external.
Yardbarker

Transfer Price Revealed For Napoli Sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia After Jurgen Klopp Admiration

The incredible performance by the wanted speedster did not go unnoticed, with the Liverpool manager praising him in the post-match conference. Reports have linked Kvaratskhelia with a move to the Premier League and Spanish giants Real Madrid. The latter would be more likely, however, as the player himself stated that he grew up as a fan of the club.
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds hierarchy and Jurgen Klopp in Jude Bellingham agreement

Liverpool owners FSG and manager Jurgen Klopp have decided on Jude Bellingham as their 'all-out' target for next summer. Liverpool have decided upon Jude Bellingham as the club's major target for the 2023 transfer window. The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just four of their...

