Philadelphia, PA

CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' leader in World Series home runs

Here's a trivia question that I doubt anyone can answer correctly. Which batter for the Cubs hit the most home runs in World Series games?. The answer is: Frank Demaree, with 3. Demaree, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, broke in with the Cubs on July 22, 1932, at age 22. He appeared...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Notes about historic World Series game

The Astros' 5-0 victory was the 3rd no-hitter in post-season history, which comprises 1,745 games. Teams therefore have played 3,490 games and thus been held hitless in 1 of every 1,163. Post-season play began in 1903. In the regular season, starting that year, there have been 270 no-hitters, in 202,048...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

When Cubs hit 6 or more homers in a game

Since the Modern Era began in 1901, the Cubs have hit at least 6 home runs in 26 regular-season games. Those are the third-most such games by any team, and most among National League clubs. The Yankees have had 35 games with half a dozen or more homers; the Red...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' data before and during Expansion Era

With the final out of the 2022 regular season, the National League has completed 61 years of its Expansion Era, the same number as it did from the start of the Modern Era, 1901, through the final season with 8 teams, 1961. Following is a look at some of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

RE: ex-Cub center fielders

Monday with the Flag, Hack with the Highball, and Pafko at the Wall are perhaps the best-known ex-Cub centerfielders who left a mark on baseball history. But in the last 100 years of baseball played at Wrigley Field, only one Cub middle outfielder has truly owned the echoing green – a man who, in the 20 years he patrolled centerfield for Wrigley ownership, amassed more than 4,000 hits while becoming a legend in America’s true Second City. That man, of course, is Waukegan native Arnold "Jigger" Statz.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Ball-and-strike challenges could be coming to MLB in 2023

Back in September, I wrote this article here about a ball-and-strike challenge system that was being tested in some minor leagues. Now, MLB is continuing testing this system in the Arizona Fall League. Per this article by Zach Buchanan in The Athletic, and to refresh your memory from my September article, it works this way:
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski

You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
CHICAGO, IL

