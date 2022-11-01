Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
World Series Game 4: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue World Series play with Game 4 Wednesday. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is at 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions. Series: Philadelphia leads 2-1; Houston won...
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
After combined no-hitter vs. Phillies in Game 4, Astros back in control of World Series
The Astros sent the Phillies to their first postseason loss at home this year, and assured that the World Series will be headed back to Houston.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
The real heroes who manifested Cristian Javier’s no-hitter for Astros vs. Phillies
Cristian Javier put on his superhero cape on Wednesday and led the charge in the Houston Astros’ Game 4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. However, by the looks of it, fans have some more people to thank for his performance. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of...
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' leader in World Series home runs
Here's a trivia question that I doubt anyone can answer correctly. Which batter for the Cubs hit the most home runs in World Series games?. The answer is: Frank Demaree, with 3. Demaree, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, broke in with the Cubs on July 22, 1932, at age 22. He appeared...
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies look to come within one win of a World Series title on Wednesday night against the Houston Astros.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Notes about historic World Series game
The Astros' 5-0 victory was the 3rd no-hitter in post-season history, which comprises 1,745 games. Teams therefore have played 3,490 games and thus been held hitless in 1 of every 1,163. Post-season play began in 1903. In the regular season, starting that year, there have been 270 no-hitters, in 202,048...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
When Cubs hit 6 or more homers in a game
Since the Modern Era began in 1901, the Cubs have hit at least 6 home runs in 26 regular-season games. Those are the third-most such games by any team, and most among National League clubs. The Yankees have had 35 games with half a dozen or more homers; the Red...
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' data before and during Expansion Era
With the final out of the 2022 regular season, the National League has completed 61 years of its Expansion Era, the same number as it did from the start of the Modern Era, 1901, through the final season with 8 teams, 1961. Following is a look at some of the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros vs. Phillies live score, updates, highlights from Game 5 of 2022 World Series
After experiencing the highest of highs in a beatdown of the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, the Phillies came crashing down in Game 4 by becoming the second team in World Series history to be no-hit. It was a combined effort by the Astros, with Cristian Javier...
Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss
The Philadelphia Phillies continued to struggle in the clutch in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Houston. The
Bleed Cubbie Blue
RE: ex-Cub center fielders
Monday with the Flag, Hack with the Highball, and Pafko at the Wall are perhaps the best-known ex-Cub centerfielders who left a mark on baseball history. But in the last 100 years of baseball played at Wrigley Field, only one Cub middle outfielder has truly owned the echoing green – a man who, in the 20 years he patrolled centerfield for Wrigley ownership, amassed more than 4,000 hits while becoming a legend in America’s true Second City. That man, of course, is Waukegan native Arnold "Jigger" Statz.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Ball-and-strike challenges could be coming to MLB in 2023
Back in September, I wrote this article here about a ball-and-strike challenge system that was being tested in some minor leagues. Now, MLB is continuing testing this system in the Arizona Fall League. Per this article by Zach Buchanan in The Athletic, and to refresh your memory from my September article, it works this way:
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to get a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night, giving them the first 8-0 start in franchise history
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski
You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
Comments / 0