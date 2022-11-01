Read full article on original website
Related
dsubluehawks.com
Women finish second at NSAA Cross Country Championships
DICKINSON, N.D. - Viterbo landed four of the top 10 runners to help lead them to the 2022 North Star Athletic Association Women's Cross Country title. Dickinson State University (N.D.) hosted the 2022 championships at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson. Viterbo tallied 32 points in the conference meet. Dickinson...
newsdakota.com
The Green Room Floral Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new floral shop is now open in the basement of Urban Couture in downtown Valley City. It’s called, “The Green Room.” Owner Chance Fraze said he’s been planning to open this business for a few years. He talked about what his shop offers prospective customers.
newsdakota.com
31st Annual Community Free Thanksgiving Nov. 24
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 31st Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Concordia Lutheran Church returns this Thanksgiving. “We will provide meals through a drive up process available from 11 AM to 1 PM at the church,” Co-chair Amy Neustel stated. “Please watch the signage for the drive through meal pick up set up that day using the alley from the north end of the block. We will also provide delivery of meals that day from 11-1.”
newsdakota.com
Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
KFYR-TV
Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two North Dakota men are facing criminal charges after a hunting dispute in October. A game warden said he was called to a section of land in Eddy County on Oct. 21 where 69-year-old Jeffrey Erman, of Bismarck, was involved in an argument with 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, of West Fargo, and group of other West Fargo men.
kfgo.com
Multiple charges filed in hunting incident that went viral online
EDDY CO., N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Charges have been filed in a hunting dispute in Eddy County that went viral on social media. North Dakota Game Warden James Myhre was called on the morning of Oct. 21 after landowner Jeffrey Erman accused a group of hunters of being on his land.
Comments / 0