CVS, Walgreens and Walmart reach nearly $12B settlement over opioid epidemic

September marked the 12th anniversary of Moderna’s founding, when we set out to study whether it is possible to instruct a patient’s own cells to produce proteins that may have the potential to treat a wide range of conditions with mRNA. Since then, we have built a diverse...
GSK touts record Shingrix sales as Zantac cases go to trial

Months after GSK changed its name from GlaxoSmithKline and spun off its consumer health division into the standalone Haleon, the Big Pharma is reporting better-than-expected sales — with both opportunities and challenges ahead. CEO Emma Walmsley touted record sales of shingles vaccine Shingrix on the earnings call Wednesday, noting...
Moderna's stock plunges in premarket trading as Bancel promises company is in 'much better place' for FY23 deliveries

Moderna’s stock plunged more than 11% in premarket trading on Thursday as CEO Stéphane Bancel reported a drop in Covid sales and lowered his full-year sales expectations. The chief executive now expects $18 billion to $19 billion in sales this year — as opposed to a previously anticipated $21 billion — due to delivery delays, short-term supply shortages and a “very complex third quarter from a manufacturing standpoint.”
Bayer drops an Ionis-partnered drug after sinking $240M into its development

Bayer is punting an Ionis Pharmaceuticals-partnered drug back to the biotech, giving up on a program on which it had spent more than $200 million. The German pharma company is washing its hands of the Ionis-developed fesomersen, a spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News, despite having invested $240 million as part of a 2015 licensing deal. Bayer spokesperson Pamela Cohen told Endpoints the move “follows our company’s decision to focus on the further development of asundexian,” a blood thinner on the verge of Phase III studies.
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
GSK nabs priority review on RSV vaccine, kicks off showdown with Pfizer — while 'setting the bar high' on R&D

GSK appears to have beaten Pfizer in getting a BLA for its RSV vaccine in front of the FDA, securing priority review for the use of its jab among older adults. CEO Emma Walmsley spotlighted the RSV vaccine candidate in a media call Wednesday, saying that GSK is “incredibly confident” about its efficacy and the “tremendous commercial opportunity” it represents.
Scoop: Calling off an IPO, a cancer and Covid-19 vaccine maker raises a Series C

An oncology and Covid-19 biotech led by a former Flagship Pioneering venture partner is close to wrapping up its Series C after a bear market shut the doors to a planned IPO, Endpoints News has learned. Elicio Therapeutics has secured $37 million of its planned $40 million Series C, the...
Drug R&D hurdles hamper another biotech as a Jeff Aronin upstart shuts down

It’d be hard to quantify how many biotechs have quietly flown under the radar as “stealth” upstarts and then never emerged publicly because of data, financials or other reasons — unless every whisper from the grapevine makes it to your ears. But many biotechs do announce...
A high flyer out of Flagship implodes — for the last time

Leading a $60M launch round, RA Capital backs another 'toad venom' startup

A year and a half after diving headfirst into the psychedelic colloquially known as “toad venom,” RA Capital is back for more. Lusaris Therapeutics announced its launch early Wednesday morning, combined with a $60 million Series A led by RA Capital. The biotech’s main focus is looking at the psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT, a compound naturally derived from plants and the Colorado river toad, to go after treatment-resistant depression.
