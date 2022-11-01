ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos

Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack. Zaha is in the final year of his Palace contract, meaning he could be set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at Selhurst Park in the next few months.
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live

Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool to victory to end Napoli’s unbeaten run

"For the second time in four days, an unbeaten run ended at Anfield. This time, Liverpool could celebrate it. They had gone 29 league games without defeat on their own turf before Leeds triumphed on Saturday.Napoli had not lost anywhere, to anyone, since Empoli in April, until Darwin Nunez rose highest to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ corner, Alex Meret made a desperate attempt to stop his header from crossing the line and Mohamed Salah made sure. In a near action-replay, Meret made a second stunning save from Virgil van Dijk’s header and Nunez applied the final touch on the line."And so...
The Associated Press

Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect

Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D. But instead it was their opponents who progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut. “During the first half we didn’t play well, it was difficult,” Tottenham goalscorer Clément Lenglet said. “When we go back in the dressing room it was an important moment for the game … during the second half we played a better game, with a lot of intensity.”
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick

The forward positions are something Chelsea are monitoring a lot at the moment, as they look to build a squad that can really return to Europe's elite once and for all. A striker is wanted to take the reigns for the next few years, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ageing. Patrick...
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Napoli on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

A Liverpool side lacking confidence host Napoli to conclude a compelling Group A in the Champions League.A shock loss to Leeds at Anfield last time out in the Premier League underlines the recent struggles for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although qualification is already confirmed for the last 16.The Reds could yet snatch top spot away from an irresistable Napoli side currently top of Serie A, but the 4-1 loss at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona means the Premier League side will have to hand out a heavy defeat to the Italians to reverse their inferior head-to-head record.With that in mind,...
Yardbarker

Report: Newcastle And Everton Interested In Chelsea's Armando Broja On Loan

Armando Broja was again left out of the starting line-up in the Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb tonight, despite Chelsea already being qualified. Denis Zakaria starts the game, but Armando Broja does not. The Chelsea forward yesterday spoke of his desire to be a success at the club, but...
Daily Mail

Milan 'join Barcelona in the race to sign Jorginho for FREE with the Chelsea midfielder's contract set to expire next summer'... but the Italian insists he is 'very happy' at Stamford Bridge amid speculation of an exit

Milan have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The 30-year-old, who joined the Blues from Napoli in 2018, has yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and is set to become a free agent next summer.
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Are Serious Contenders For Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's name is everywhere these days when it comes to news reports. Every club with the resources has an interest, which each of them believing they have the key to signing the English midfielder. The fee for the player will be huge, and Chelsea are one of the clubs...

