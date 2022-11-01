Read full article on original website
Tottenham report: £86m wonderkid goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to replace Hugo Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur have identified Georgian starlet Giorgi Mamardashvili to step into Hugo Lloris's shoes
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Or Valentin Carboni Could Start In Attack For Inter Against Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report
Either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Valentin Carboni could start in attack for Inter in this evening’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, who report that the pair are options from the start or from the bench in the Nerazzurri’s short-handed attack.
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secures dramatic comeback as Spurs reach Champions League last 16
Tottenham will play in the last 16 of the Champions League after Clement Lenglet's second-half header and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's strike in stoppage time snatched a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille on a topsy-turvy night in Provence. Spurs were overrun at the Stade Velodrome during an insipid first half in which...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Report: Chelsea Will Make A Contract Offer To N'Golo Kante
Chelsea are set to make a contract offer to N'Golo Kante.
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
Exclusive: Manchester United and Leeds transfer target to have €45-50m asking price
Rennes striker Martin Terrier is attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the player’s asking price in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The Frenchman has been a prolific scorer in his time in Ligue 1, and it...
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target
Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack. Zaha is in the final year of his Palace contract, meaning he could be set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at Selhurst Park in the next few months.
Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live
Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool to victory to end Napoli’s unbeaten run
"For the second time in four days, an unbeaten run ended at Anfield. This time, Liverpool could celebrate it. They had gone 29 league games without defeat on their own turf before Leeds triumphed on Saturday.Napoli had not lost anywhere, to anyone, since Empoli in April, until Darwin Nunez rose highest to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ corner, Alex Meret made a desperate attempt to stop his header from crossing the line and Mohamed Salah made sure. In a near action-replay, Meret made a second stunning save from Virgil van Dijk’s header and Nunez applied the final touch on the line."And so...
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D. But instead it was their opponents who progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut. “During the first half we didn’t play well, it was difficult,” Tottenham goalscorer Clément Lenglet said. “When we go back in the dressing room it was an important moment for the game … during the second half we played a better game, with a lot of intensity.”
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick
The forward positions are something Chelsea are monitoring a lot at the moment, as they look to build a squad that can really return to Europe's elite once and for all. A striker is wanted to take the reigns for the next few years, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ageing. Patrick...
Is Liverpool vs Napoli on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
A Liverpool side lacking confidence host Napoli to conclude a compelling Group A in the Champions League.A shock loss to Leeds at Anfield last time out in the Premier League underlines the recent struggles for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although qualification is already confirmed for the last 16.The Reds could yet snatch top spot away from an irresistable Napoli side currently top of Serie A, but the 4-1 loss at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona means the Premier League side will have to hand out a heavy defeat to the Italians to reverse their inferior head-to-head record.With that in mind,...
Report: Newcastle And Everton Interested In Chelsea's Armando Broja On Loan
Armando Broja was again left out of the starting line-up in the Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb tonight, despite Chelsea already being qualified. Denis Zakaria starts the game, but Armando Broja does not. The Chelsea forward yesterday spoke of his desire to be a success at the club, but...
Romelu Lukaku Not Likely To Be Fit In Time For Inter’s Serie A Clash With Atalanta, Italian Media Report
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is not likely to be fit in time to return for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Atalanta before the World Cup break. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the 29-year-old isn’t likely to play for Inter again until the return of Serie A in January.
Milan 'join Barcelona in the race to sign Jorginho for FREE with the Chelsea midfielder's contract set to expire next summer'... but the Italian insists he is 'very happy' at Stamford Bridge amid speculation of an exit
Milan have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The 30-year-old, who joined the Blues from Napoli in 2018, has yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and is set to become a free agent next summer.
Report: Chelsea Fear Ben Chilwell Could Be Out For Three Months
The England left-back suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb.
Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Report: Chelsea Are Serious Contenders For Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham's name is everywhere these days when it comes to news reports. Every club with the resources has an interest, which each of them believing they have the key to signing the English midfielder. The fee for the player will be huge, and Chelsea are one of the clubs...
