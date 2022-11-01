Former Wolves head coach Bruno Lage hopes the board at Molineux now realise the importance of a striker after detailing his regret at not being given enough time to turn around their fortunes.Lage was sacked by the Premier League club on October 2 and, while Steve Davis had been appointed interim boss for the remainder of 2022, ex-Spanish national team manager Julen Lopetegui is back in the frame to take the job.The dismissal of Lage occurred after a poor start to the new season for Wolves, who slipped into the bottom three after defeat at West Ham in the final...

1 DAY AGO