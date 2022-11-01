Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent
An agent of a Manchester United player has said that the departure of his client could be imminent after the World Cup.
Who Should Replace Bruno Fernandes For Manchester United Against Aston Villa
Manchester United travel to Villa Park next weekend but will be without Bruno Fernandes due to suspension.
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Liverpool halts Napoli streak to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of. After...
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes comments on new position following Real Sociedad win
Manchester United’s fate in the Europa League was confirmed earlier on Thursday as their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad was not enough to claim first place in Group E. The victory means that United have won five on the spin in the tournament but miss out on goal difference, with Thursday’s result canceling out the 1-0 loss to La Real in September.
Why Benfica Finished Above PSG: UEFA Champions League Sorting Rules Explained
Benfica finished above PSG in Group H based on point eight of the UEFA Champions League sorting rules. These rules also apply in the UEFA Europa League.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target
Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack. Zaha is in the final year of his Palace contract, meaning he could be set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at Selhurst Park in the next few months.
SkySports
Bukayo Saka poised for Arsenal return after latest injury scare as Gunners face FC Zurich in Europa League
Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal's Europa League clash with FC Zurich on Thursday night, manager Mikel Arteta has revealed. The 21-year-old allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he joined in regular training at Arsenal's London Colney base on Wednesday. Saka was forced off during...
Soccer-FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar
Nov 4 (Reuters) - FIFA have written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on the soccer in Qatar and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political "battles". The letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the governing body's secretary general Fatma Samoura follows a number of protests made by World Cup teams, on issues ranging from LGBTIQ rights to concerns over the treatment of migrant workers.
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for adapting to secure victory against FC Zurich
Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal side for “digging in” and seeing off FC Zurich to advance as winners of their Europa League group.The Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Thursday night, Kieran Tierney the surprise match-winner with a fine first-half strike that settled the contest.Needing to match PSV Eindhoven’s result away to Bodo/Glimt Arteta’s side – showing seven changes from the 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday – failed to fire.Our matchwinner 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JD2hRpYziW— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 3, 2022But, after Manchester United had only been able to seal second place in their group earlier in the...
PSG finish second in Champions League Group H after Benfica’s heroics in Israel
Paris St Germain were forced to settle for second in their Champions League group after a dramatic conclusion saw Benfica pip them by virtue of away goals scored.A stoppage-time goal from Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for the Portuguese side at Maccabi Haifa and edged them above PSG in Group H, despite the French side winning 2-1 at Juventus courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes.Benfica and PSG ended the group stage with the same number of points, goals scored and goal difference, with both games between the sides finishing in 1-1 draws.Juventus dropped into the Europa...
Manchester United report: Red Devils want Bayern Munich star on free transfer
Manchester United are considering a move to sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting when his contract expires.
Bruno Lage believes lack of Wolves striker was behind his second-season struggle
Former Wolves head coach Bruno Lage hopes the board at Molineux now realise the importance of a striker after detailing his regret at not being given enough time to turn around their fortunes.Lage was sacked by the Premier League club on October 2 and, while Steve Davis had been appointed interim boss for the remainder of 2022, ex-Spanish national team manager Julen Lopetegui is back in the frame to take the job.The dismissal of Lage occurred after a poor start to the new season for Wolves, who slipped into the bottom three after defeat at West Ham in the final...
Manchester United report: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting identified as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement
Manchester United are prepared to make Stoke City flop Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting their new star striker in a leftfield transfer move
Yardbarker
Premier League has big problem with Man United after Europa League campaign
The mid-season World Cup has caused scheduling headaches for all of Europe’s top leagues but the Premier League’s has just got worse thanks to Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League. The Manchester club needed to beat Real Sociedad by more...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United and Leeds transfer target to have €45-50m asking price
Rennes striker Martin Terrier is attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the player’s asking price in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The Frenchman has been a prolific scorer in his time in Ligue 1, and it...
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka returns to training and allays World Cup fears
Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal’s Europa League match on Thursday night. The 21-year-old winger allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he trained on Wednesday with his Arsenal teammates. Saka was forced off during the 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, lasting 27...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Showing Very Strong Interest In Bayern Munich Striker
It’s well documented that Manchester United are on the lookout for a new striker ahead of next year's transfer windows. The Red Devils are reportedly now showing a strong interest in a number nine from Bayern Munich. United need to add a striker to their side next year, that’s...
Olivier Giroud becomes oldest player to net a brace for AC Milan in 12 years, Rico Lewis makes history as second youngest English goalscorer, and Federico Valverde shines again for Real Madrid... so which stars make our Champions League team of the week?
The Champions League group stages came to a close with a nail-biting finish to see who would progress into the last-16 of the competition. Bayern Munich maintained a perfect record in the group stages for a second consecutive season with a 2-0 win over Inter Milan. Benfica topped their group...
Comments / 0