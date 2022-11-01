ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo

The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Bruno Fernandes comments on new position following Real Sociedad win

Manchester United’s fate in the Europa League was confirmed earlier on Thursday as their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad was not enough to claim first place in Group E. The victory means that United have won five on the spin in the tournament but miss out on goal difference, with Thursday’s result canceling out the 1-0 loss to La Real in September.
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack. Zaha is in the final year of his Palace contract, meaning he could be set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at Selhurst Park in the next few months.
Soccer-FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar

Nov 4 (Reuters) - FIFA have written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on the soccer in Qatar and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political "battles". The letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the governing body's secretary general Fatma Samoura follows a number of protests made by World Cup teams, on issues ranging from LGBTIQ rights to concerns over the treatment of migrant workers.
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for adapting to secure victory against FC Zurich

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal side for “digging in” and seeing off FC Zurich to advance as winners of their Europa League group.The Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Thursday night, Kieran Tierney the surprise match-winner with a fine first-half strike that settled the contest.Needing to match PSV Eindhoven’s result away to Bodo/Glimt Arteta’s side – showing seven changes from the 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday – failed to fire.Our matchwinner 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JD2hRpYziW— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 3, 2022But, after Manchester United had only been able to seal second place in their group earlier in the...
PSG finish second in Champions League Group H after Benfica’s heroics in Israel

Paris St Germain were forced to settle for second in their Champions League group after a dramatic conclusion saw Benfica pip them by virtue of away goals scored.A stoppage-time goal from Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for the Portuguese side at Maccabi Haifa and edged them above PSG in Group H, despite the French side winning 2-1 at Juventus courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes.Benfica and PSG ended the group stage with the same number of points, goals scored and goal difference, with both games between the sides finishing in 1-1 draws.Juventus dropped into the Europa...
Bruno Lage believes lack of Wolves striker was behind his second-season struggle

Former Wolves head coach Bruno Lage hopes the board at Molineux now realise the importance of a striker after detailing his regret at not being given enough time to turn around their fortunes.Lage was sacked by the Premier League club on October 2 and, while Steve Davis had been appointed interim boss for the remainder of 2022, ex-Spanish national team manager Julen Lopetegui is back in the frame to take the job.The dismissal of Lage occurred after a poor start to the new season for Wolves, who slipped into the bottom three after defeat at West Ham in the final...
Premier League has big problem with Man United after Europa League campaign

The mid-season World Cup has caused scheduling headaches for all of Europe’s top leagues but the Premier League’s has just got worse thanks to Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League. The Manchester club needed to beat Real Sociedad by more...
Manchester United Showing Very Strong Interest In Bayern Munich Striker

It’s well documented that Manchester United are on the lookout for a new striker ahead of next year's transfer windows. The Red Devils are reportedly now showing a strong interest in a number nine from Bayern Munich. United need to add a striker to their side next year, that’s...
Olivier Giroud becomes oldest player to net a brace for AC Milan in 12 years, Rico Lewis makes history as second youngest English goalscorer, and Federico Valverde shines again for Real Madrid... so which stars make our Champions League team of the week?

The Champions League group stages came to a close with a nail-biting finish to see who would progress into the last-16 of the competition. Bayern Munich maintained a perfect record in the group stages for a second consecutive season with a 2-0 win over Inter Milan. Benfica topped their group...

