Tennessee State

freightwaves.com

Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
US News and World Report

Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel, Rail Cars to See $10M Revamp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo’s hotel and gardens will undergo a more than $10 million restoration, with the effort to include the iconic Pullman train cars, officials said Monday. Trestle Studio, a Chicago-based developer with a track record of transforming vintage properties in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
wkyufm.org

Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike ban on ministers serving in legislature

Atheists will still be barred under state law, though the U.S. Supreme Court superseded that position. Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, sponsored the amendment before voters now, saying during the legislative hearings it just “cleans up” the legalese. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the ban in 1978 when a delegate to a state constitutional convention challenged her opponent’s standing since he was a Baptist minister.
TENNESSEE STATE
Scott Ninneman @ Speaking Bipolar

10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
getnews.info

Adam Greenfader Set To Release His New Book – “Why Puerto Rico Now: A Masterplan For Resurgence, Resiliency and Long-Term Economic Growth”

Puerto Rico and the Internal Revenue Service had created a series of tax incentives to bring in new businesses and people to the island. This had the unintended consequence of attracting a new breed of entrepreneurs – blockchain and crypto investors. Suddenly, Puerto Rico finds itself leading a technological revolution with thousands of people bringing new ideas, connections, and capital to the island.
FLORIDA STATE
ucbjournal.com

Poll: TN workers support Right-to-Work

Nashville – “Right-to-work protects workers like me and our individual choice to join a union and pay union dues – or not,” says Tad Franklin, “That’s why I’m voting Yes on Amendment 1.”. Amendment 1, known as the Right-To-Work Amendment, is on the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee

Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
KNOXVILLE, TN

