Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
wvlt.tv
TN, GA governors place friendly wager on Tennessee-Georgia game outcome
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The governors from Tennessee and Georgia are confident about their teams, so they have placed a friendly wager on Saturday’s game outcome. Governor Brian P. Kemp out of Georgia took to Twitter saying he would bet Georgia pecans, Vidalia onions and bourbon. “He’s a good...
US News and World Report
Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel, Rail Cars to See $10M Revamp
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo’s hotel and gardens will undergo a more than $10 million restoration, with the effort to include the iconic Pullman train cars, officials said Monday. Trestle Studio, a Chicago-based developer with a track record of transforming vintage properties in the...
Tight butter supply impacting East Tennessee businesses and bakeries
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — You may have noticed another staple in your kitchen costing more than normal. The price of butter is up, increasing more than 20% over the past 365 days. Chandra Taylor has been the owner of Mer Mer's Bakery for 25 years. She spent most of Wednesday...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
fox17.com
Tennessee looks at dropping mandatory test for novice teachers, combatting staff shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Whether someone has a degree in another field, and they're in the process of student teaching or interning, they must take a mandatory test in order to move forward in the education career. The education teacher performance assessment (EDTPA) is a national test that was...
WTVCFOX
Record early voting winds down in Georgia; Tennessee early voting numbers down from 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Georgians continue to hit record-breaking turnouts in early voting. And these numbers have been breaking records since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. According to the statewide election office,...
wmot.org
Tennessee COVID-19 infections rising again after falling much of September and October
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new infection counts have risen two weeks running after falling for much of September and October. New case counts jumped 31 percent to just under 7200 cases statewide during the week that ended last Saturday. Reported new infections also rose last week in Metro Nashville, increasing roughly 23 percent over seven days.
actionnews5.com
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
WSMV
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
wkyufm.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike ban on ministers serving in legislature
Atheists will still be barred under state law, though the U.S. Supreme Court superseded that position. Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, sponsored the amendment before voters now, saying during the legislative hearings it just “cleans up” the legalese. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the ban in 1978 when a delegate to a state constitutional convention challenged her opponent’s standing since he was a Baptist minister.
Post Register
Schools in Tennessee county closed Monday due to excessive illness
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — All schools in Polk County, which is in Tennessee, will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in the area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu...
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
getnews.info
Adam Greenfader Set To Release His New Book – “Why Puerto Rico Now: A Masterplan For Resurgence, Resiliency and Long-Term Economic Growth”
Puerto Rico and the Internal Revenue Service had created a series of tax incentives to bring in new businesses and people to the island. This had the unintended consequence of attracting a new breed of entrepreneurs – blockchain and crypto investors. Suddenly, Puerto Rico finds itself leading a technological revolution with thousands of people bringing new ideas, connections, and capital to the island.
ucbjournal.com
Poll: TN workers support Right-to-Work
Nashville – “Right-to-work protects workers like me and our individual choice to join a union and pay union dues – or not,” says Tad Franklin, “That’s why I’m voting Yes on Amendment 1.”. Amendment 1, known as the Right-To-Work Amendment, is on the...
Sidelines
Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee
Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
Why are votes for changing Tennessee's constitution tied to the Governor's race?
Next week, millions of Tennesseans will head to the polls to vote in all kinds of races, including four changes to the state's constitution.
wvlt.tv
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
CDC map shows ‘very high’ flu activity level in Tennessee
A major spike in flu cases was reported in Tennessee Friday as health officials brace for what appears to be America's worst flu season in more than a decade.
Comments / 1