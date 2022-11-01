ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

tcu360.com

Ethan Ridenour’s journey to Outstanding Senior

Ethan Ridenour was shocked when his name was announced over the loudspeakers at the TCU vs. Kansas State homecoming game. “I did not know I was going to win ’til the announcement on the field,” said Ridenour, a senior combined science major. “I did not register that my name was called at first; I just heard a name, and I was like, ‘oh, congratulations – oh wait that’s me.’”
TCU soccer’s Grace Coppinger named Big 12 Freshman of the Year

TCU soccer’s Grace Coppinger was recognized with Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors on Tuesday. The breakout defender was the only Horned Frog to be recognized in the major award categories. Moving forward, TCU will be without Coppinger, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
TCU Soccer wins its opening game of the Big 12 Tournament against Kansas

On Sunday night, four TCU Horned Frogs found the goal several times against Kansas in the Big 12 tournament, picking up a 5-1 victory. They’ll face Oklahoma on Thursday in the Big 12 Conference semi-finals. TCU began the game with momentum. Midfielder Gracie Brian assisted defender Sarah Melcher with...
TCU student organization supports anti-human trafficking cause with pop-up shop

International Justice Mission at TCU hosted its annual pop-up thrift shop on Wednesday to initiate conversations about human trafficking while raising funds for anti-trafficking programs. Funds from the pop-up are donated to TCU IJM’s partnership, IJM Southeast Asia. Students running IJM Thread’s Pop-Up Thrift Shop sold clothes donated from...
