Ethan Ridenour was shocked when his name was announced over the loudspeakers at the TCU vs. Kansas State homecoming game. “I did not know I was going to win ’til the announcement on the field,” said Ridenour, a senior combined science major. “I did not register that my name was called at first; I just heard a name, and I was like, ‘oh, congratulations – oh wait that’s me.’”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO