getnews.info
On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner
On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner is a new release from 10-10-10 Publishing about stimulating free-thinking and independence, looking for solutions instead of problems, and embracing change as a positive force rather than a negative one. Just consider the book’s title and how simply the author steps out of the box in which most people spend their lives.
getnews.info
A Profound Expression of Gratitude, Love, and Thankfulness – Var Underscores the Silver Lining with New Single
Imbibed with raw and honest sentiments, “Count Your Blessings” is a moving reflection of Var Hillsman’s strong belief in ‘One God, One Love, and Humanity’. Marking the release of his fascinating third single leading up to his upcoming debut album, singer-songwriter Var depicts a stunning fusion of Soul and Reggae tunes. Titled “Count Your Blessings,” the new track underscores the vitality of being thankful for things you are endowed with.
Causeway review – wounds run deep in delicate psychological drama
“Bathrooms can be dangerous,” says the kindly physiotherapist who is charged with patching up the shattered motor skills of former US soldier Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence). Lynsey was, until recently, serving in Afghanistan, so she knows a thing or two about danger. But following a brain injury, her immediate challenges are no longer IEDs but the threat of slipping in the shower. It’s a lot to take on board for a fiercely independent woman who had chosen her army career partly for the distance it afforded her from her home, from her unreliable mother (Linda Emond) and the buried traumas of her upbringing. Initially just marking time until she is well enough to redeploy, Lynsey takes a job cleaning pools and strikes up a friendship with James (Brian Tyree Henry), an amputee mechanic who is attempting to fix her borrowed truck. And it’s this – the unexpected bond between strangers who didn’t know they needed each other – that is the picture’s heart.
getnews.info
The Map of Healing: The Beginnings by Author Gabi Badaluta
The Map of Healing: The Beginnings introduces readers to a potent self-discovery health manual with a fresh step-step guide on how to determine the stresses and emotional traumas behind every health condition, illness, disorder, and limited behaviors. Author Gabi Badaluta is a renowned Clinical Psychologist with a deep passion for psychobiology, psychosomatics, and emotional medicine writes a compelling book that described how stress and emotional factors can lead to the development of illness. It gives a detailed approach to how we should start seeing ourselves as who we are.
getnews.info
Touching the Readers’ Hearts with Empathy and Learning a Book by Author Anthea Morne
Mental illness like Long-Term Schizophrenia is an incurable disease but can be maintained with proper treatment. The ancient practice of using meditation and relaxation has proven to be effective as a sole or additional intervention in psychiatric disorders, when done in a clinical and stress-reduction program can make significant advances or maybe symptom relief.
getnews.info
Mental Health Coach, Elease A. Wiggins, Creates Program For Moms Experiencing Burnout, Who Are Seeking Clarity Without Judgement
ReAwaken Your Light is a 7-week boot camp designed for Moms who are unmotivated, experiencing burnout, and in need of support to achieve their goals. November 4, 2022 – Elease A. Wiggins is delighted to announce the launch of a new program, created specifically for Moms who want relief and clarity without judgment. Titled ReAwaken Your Light, the new program is a 7-week boot camp, structured for to provide Moms experiencing burnout with personalized resources and support to achieve their goals.
getnews.info
The Author Coach, Ann Mclndoo, is launching the long-awaited “Author’s 21 Day Challenge”
So You Want To Write is one of the fastest-growing companies, founded by highly sought after author’s coach, Ann Mclndoo. Her work includes producing 1,637 manuscripts, dozens of Amazon Bestsellers, 9 movies and revenue generating products for new authors. Ann Mclndoo has now created an “Author’s 21 Day Challenge” program.
getnews.info
BattlePACs Announces New Scholarship Program for Politically Engaged Students
“BattlePACs aims to increase political participation and promote civil conversations by offering citizens, especially young people, a new and more engaging way to make their voices heard.”. The tech platform is making $30,000 available to outspoken young people who want to shape political conversations. Sheridan, WY – BattlePACs, a subsidiary...
