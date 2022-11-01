ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Angelina County Judge In Court

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs Damage Report

Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview. Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of City address. Updated: 19 hours...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Nacogdoches business owners detail employment struggles at job fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas, and around the country, many businesses are desperately trying to find employees. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted a job fair today in Nacogdoches. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted around 40 different companies today who were looking to hire workers.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Week 11: Lancaster at Lufkin

Shelbyville and West Sabine battled it out Thursday night and we've got all the highlights. West Rusk barely beat out Edgewood this week. Take a look with these highlights. Week 11 Play of the Night: Chapel Hill's Rickey Stewart. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Chapel Hill's Rickey Stewart gives a...
LUFKIN, TX

