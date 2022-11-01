Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Angelina County Judge In Court
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
KTRE
Sulphur Springs Damage Report
Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
KTRE
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
KTRE
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview. Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of City address. Updated: 19 hours...
KTRE
Nacogdoches business owners detail employment struggles at job fair
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas, and around the country, many businesses are desperately trying to find employees. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted a job fair today in Nacogdoches. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted around 40 different companies today who were looking to hire workers.
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk increases for much of Deep East Texas Friday night
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is...
KTRE
Week 11: Lancaster at Lufkin
Shelbyville and West Sabine battled it out Thursday night and we've got all the highlights. West Rusk barely beat out Edgewood this week. Take a look with these highlights. Week 11 Play of the Night: Chapel Hill's Rickey Stewart. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Chapel Hill's Rickey Stewart gives a...
KTRE
Alto’s Rashawn Mumphrey breaks through the line to score
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - During Thursday’s game against Carlisle, Alto’s Rashawn Mumphrey breaks through the Indians defense and runs all the way to the end zone.
KTRE
Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes the kickoff return all the way back to score
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Thursday’s game against Garrison, Timpson’s Terry Bussey receives the kickoff and takes it all the way back to score.
Comments / 0