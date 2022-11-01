Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas
ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Police Receive Grant for City’s First “COP House”
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is working on plans for a new approach to community outreach in the Hawthorne Hills district. Lieutenant Jacob Chittum says they received a grant this summer to set up a “COP House,” or Community Oriented Policing House. He says it’s an approach that’s proven successful in places like Racine, Mount Pleasent, and St. Cloud, Minnesota which involves assigning officers to staff the house to provide community-oriented services.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Residents Save Rapids Library From Big Budget Cut
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — There was no shortage of support for the McMillan Library in Wisconsin Rapids after a potential budget cut of 30% was announced last week. Tuesday, the city’s latest budget proposal shows no cuts for the library at all, and it’s in large part thanks to the residents. Dozens of people came out in defense of their local library which has been around for 130 years, and some have been patrons since childhood.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Looks For Input On Closed School Building
MERRILL, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A closed school building may be restored, but not before receiving guidance. Jefferson Elementary School in Merrill was closed last year due to consolidation of schools and has sat empty ever since. The facility is still being maintained by the district, but they are looking to put it back into use.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Grand Opening Held for Ross Avenue Apartments in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — At the site of the former Ponderosa Motel stands a new 16-unit apartment building, with another to come in the next few months. City officials and representatives from Emmerich Properties held a grand opening on Monday in front of the building, which welcomes its first residents earlier this month and will likely be filled before the end of the year. Susan Lang with Emmerich says that they saw a lot of positives in working with the city to bring affordable-rate housing to the neighborhood while getting rid of a longtime eyesore.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Drinking Water Treatment Plant Delayed Again, Prompting Closed Session of Water Works Commission
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Water Works Commission met in closed session on Tuesday to discuss “litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved” surrounding the substantial completion date for the city’s new drinking water treatment plant. “I think that [the Commission...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New Administrator Hired in Rothschild
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU) — There is a new Administrator on duty in the Village of Rothschild. Ryan VanDeWalle took over the office on October 17th. He replaces Gary Olsen, who left the Village in May for a new career opportunity. VanDeWalle comes to Rothschild after serving as the Administrator...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Jury Deliberations Underway In Wood County Murder Trial
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wood County Courthouse had a packed and emotional courtroom Tuesday as 58-year-old, John Sarver took the stand to testify in his defense. “Did you kill Eleanore Roberts?” asked the State’s prosecutor. “No, I did not,” responded Sarver. But attorneys had...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County
PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
