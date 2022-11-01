WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — At the site of the former Ponderosa Motel stands a new 16-unit apartment building, with another to come in the next few months. City officials and representatives from Emmerich Properties held a grand opening on Monday in front of the building, which welcomes its first residents earlier this month and will likely be filled before the end of the year. Susan Lang with Emmerich says that they saw a lot of positives in working with the city to bring affordable-rate housing to the neighborhood while getting rid of a longtime eyesore.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO