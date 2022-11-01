Read full article on original website
TGH uses new blood test to care for people with head or neck injuries
The test helps doctors make an accurate assessment of brain injuries, so they can determine proper treatments.
Lettuce sold in Florida recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A Florida farming company has issued a voluntary recall of certain lettuce products over potential lettuce contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Tampa family shares experience with son's case of RSV
As RSV cases spike across the country, a Tampa family is warning other parents how serious the highly contagious virus can be.
Cancer diagnosis impacts longtime host of Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball
After years of hosting the Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball at his ranch, this weekend’s event impacts David Bunch differently.
fox13news.com
‘God was on my side today’: Program helps resolve court fees, fines for veterans
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of veterans went to court on Friday with old fees and fines and walked out with more financial freedom. For 12 long years, John Toborg has had an old traffic ticket that had weighed on his mind and wallet but, not anymore. He recently went before...
HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
northernpublicradio.org
How one Tampa health clinic is breaking down barriers to care in Black communities
When people tell Dr. Lisa Merritt they don’t trust doctors, she says it’s “heartbreaking”. “I have to laugh and look at them and say, ‘you’re going to tell me that, and I’m a doctor,’” said Merritt, the founder and executive director of the Multicultural Health Institute (MHI) in Sarasota, Florida. “But they feel comfortable, to be honest with me, because that’s how people really feel.”
Tampa dad who kidnapped son, fled to Lebanon learns sentence
A father who abducted his then 3-year-old son and took him to Lebanon was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison.
fox13news.com
Tampa Fire Rescue responds to response times
Tampa Fire Rescue is making response times a priority with the goal of improving how quickly they reach the scene of an emergency. Fire Station 25, which serves the North Tampa and Sulphur Springs areas, has been overrun with emergency calls, putting a lot of strain on the first responders in that area.
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
Why It Matters: Cancer diagnosis doesn’t stop a Clearwater woman from giving back
Melissa Yarbrough is fighting Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer and everyday is using her strength to inspire others.
Unfounded report of armed man causes scare at Plant High School; lock-in lifted
Tampa's Plant High School was placed on "lock-in" status Friday morning following an unfounded report of an armed man nearby.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay hosting free shot clinic for dogs Saturday
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be hosting its 14th annual free shot clinic for dogs on Saturday.
fox13news.com
Tampa police: Pedestrian struck, killed by HART bus in Seminole Heights
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole Heights after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus Friday afternoon. Investigators said the crash happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and East Fern Street. The Hillsborough County...
stpeterising.com
50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete
Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
D-Snap On-Site location open through Saturday in Pinellas County
Anyone who lives in Pinellas County and was impacted by the hurricane can stop by Tropicana Field to apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or D-SNAP.
fox13news.com
One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
St. Petersburg police lieutenant suspended after domestic battery incident
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police lieutenant was suspended after being accused of hitting his adult daughter in the face with an open hand, according to a news release. The agency says Lt. Robert Turner, a 24-year veteran on the force, was arrested in August by the...
Beach Beacon
Clearwater teen drew away her despair: ‘I wanted to be seen’
CLEARWATER — At first it was fine. Really. While her mom was in Mexico, Julia Becerra, then 14, rode the bus home to an empty apartment. She did homework for an hour, then walked to meet her brothers, who were 10 and 8, at their stop. She got them...
