Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.
Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
Jackson Free Press
Interrupting the Poverty Cycle: Looking Back to Move Forward in Mississippi
Otibehia Allen's days in the Mississippi Delta start and end with her five children—three boys and two girls. She feeds them. Clothes them. Their well-being rests on her shoulders. She does it all on her own. It is hard for her to put into words what it is like...
3 George County Schools staff promoted after being named in state cheating investigation
The school board declined to act on the superintendent's recommendation months earlier to fire the staff.
deltanews.tv
2022 Mississippi College Enrollment By The Numbers
Enrollment numbers are out for Mississippi Universities, and the numbers show decreasing enrollment for all but one. When it comes to higher education, Mississippi apparently has some making up to do when it comes to just-released enrollment figures. Let's start with the University of Mississippi up in Oxford. It has...
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Cities
Mississippi has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of the state of Mississippi, USA.By the Office of the Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
wtva.com
State teachers feel more appreciated
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
WLOX
Meet Mississippi’s 4th district congressional candidates
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The results of Tuesday’s mid-term elections could alter the balance of power in Congress. Mississippians will elect representatives in each of the state’s four congressional districts. To help you make an informed choice, here are our in-depth interviews with each of the three candidates...
ESPN
Mississippi Department of Human Services rejects Southern Mississippi's offer to make campus facilities available
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Thursday rejected a proposal from the University of Southern Mississippi to make campus facilities, including a volleyball facility at the heart of the state's ongoing welfare investigation, available to the government agency, which serves the state's poor. The university announced the proposal earlier...
WTOK-TV
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
Jackson Free Press
'Go, Mississippi': State Could Ditch Song with Racist Roots
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of scuttling a state song with racist roots, two years after it retired a Confederate-themed state flag. The current song, “Go, Mississippi," takes its tune from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross" included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."
Meet the Candidates: Michael Guest
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election. According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is […]
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
panolian.com
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
New state office mapping where Mississippi homes need high-speed internet
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A new office created in the last state legislative session is working to map which individual homes in Mississippi are not served by high-speed internet. The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) says it is starting to map where individual homes across the state do not have access […]
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
