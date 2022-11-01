ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Related
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

County Adopts First Climate Resilience Plan — “The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted Resilient Fairfax, the county’s first-ever Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan. Resilient Fairfax focuses on climate effects, helping Fairfax County adapt to increasing climate hazards experienced locally.” [OEEC]. Dog Licensing Services Now Available...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in October

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1101 Chain Bridge Road — 7 BD/8.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPD pilots ‘BolaWraps,’ a tether to restrain people from a distance

Local police officers are using at hand-held remote device to restrain individuals from a distance of up to 25 feet. The Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it is piloting the BolaWrap, which releases an 8-foot-wide tether to entangle uncooperative suspects or individuals experiencing a mental health crisis from a distance.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Vienna Police lets officers grow out beards for cancer research fundraiser

Male police officers in the Town of Vienna will forgo shaving razors this November for a second consecutive year. Starting yesterday through Nov. 30, Chief Jim Morris has suspended the Vienna Police Department’s usual prohibition against facial hair to support its “Grow & Give” fundraising campaign, which aims to increase awareness and money for prostate cancer research.
VIENNA, VA
DCist

Local Parents Struggle To Navigate The RSV Surge As D.C.- Area Children’s Hospitals Near Capacity

Pediatric hospitals in the D.C.-area are operating at or near capacity as the respiratory virus RSV surges among children, leaving many affected parents anxious about available care. Children’s National Hospital in D.C., Inova Children’s Hospital in Fairfax, and the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore have all reported increased patient loads in recent weeks due to RSV. This common virus typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms but it can cause more severe problems, including pneumonia and the lung infection bronchiolitis, with infants at particular risk for more severe cases.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed

Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
BOWIE, MD

