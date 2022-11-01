Pediatric hospitals in the D.C.-area are operating at or near capacity as the respiratory virus RSV surges among children, leaving many affected parents anxious about available care. Children’s National Hospital in D.C., Inova Children’s Hospital in Fairfax, and the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore have all reported increased patient loads in recent weeks due to RSV. This common virus typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms but it can cause more severe problems, including pneumonia and the lung infection bronchiolitis, with infants at particular risk for more severe cases.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO