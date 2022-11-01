Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
County allocates funds for pedestrian improvements, including at Reston Town Center
Two pedestrian and bicyclist improvements on Bluemont Way and Green Range Drive in Reston were among more than a dozen projects granted funding earlier this week. by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. At a meeting on Tuesday (Nov. 1), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
County Adopts First Climate Resilience Plan — “The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted Resilient Fairfax, the county’s first-ever Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan. Resilient Fairfax focuses on climate effects, helping Fairfax County adapt to increasing climate hazards experienced locally.” [OEEC]. Dog Licensing Services Now Available...
WTOP
Think Wonder Woman — Fairfax Co. police test lasso-like restraint
A device created to help police restrain people without hurting them is being tested by police in Virginia’s Fairfax County. BolaWrap, a low-level, lasso-like control device, allows a police officer to shoot a Kevlar tether at someone from as far as 25 feet away. Depending on where the officer...
Fairfax County police piloting restraint device to safely resolve situations
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department is testing a new hand-held tool that can be used to restrain uncooperative suspects or people experiencing a mental health crisis from a distance. The device being piloted is called BolaWrap and it is a hand-held remote restraint device that...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in October
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1101 Chain Bridge Road — 7 BD/8.5 BA...
ffxnow.com
FCPD pilots ‘BolaWraps,’ a tether to restrain people from a distance
Local police officers are using at hand-held remote device to restrain individuals from a distance of up to 25 feet. The Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it is piloting the BolaWrap, which releases an 8-foot-wide tether to entangle uncooperative suspects or individuals experiencing a mental health crisis from a distance.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax Connector prepares to launch new services with Silver Line Phase II stations
Fairfax County officials are preparing for the launch of new bus services in the Reston and Herndon area through the Fairfax Connector. The changes — which were approved by the Board of Supervisors in February — will connect commuters to the Herndon, Reston Town Center and Innovation Center Metro stations, which are set to open on Nov. 15.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County moves forward with plans for data center
GAINESVILLE, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors have approved an amendment to move forward with a plan to use over 2,000 plus acres of land for a data center. The approval Wednesday morning for the "Digital Gateway" plan came after a marathon public hearing that began Tuesday...
ffxnow.com
Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm
The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
ffxnow.com
Vienna Police lets officers grow out beards for cancer research fundraiser
Male police officers in the Town of Vienna will forgo shaving razors this November for a second consecutive year. Starting yesterday through Nov. 30, Chief Jim Morris has suspended the Vienna Police Department’s usual prohibition against facial hair to support its “Grow & Give” fundraising campaign, which aims to increase awareness and money for prostate cancer research.
Local Parents Struggle To Navigate The RSV Surge As D.C.- Area Children’s Hospitals Near Capacity
Pediatric hospitals in the D.C.-area are operating at or near capacity as the respiratory virus RSV surges among children, leaving many affected parents anxious about available care. Children’s National Hospital in D.C., Inova Children’s Hospital in Fairfax, and the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore have all reported increased patient loads in recent weeks due to RSV. This common virus typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms but it can cause more severe problems, including pneumonia and the lung infection bronchiolitis, with infants at particular risk for more severe cases.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County data centers plan sparks controversy among residents, leaders
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Residents in Prince William County are anxiously awaiting a vote that could forever change the look of their community. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says residents and county officials are divided over preserving the county's history - or protecting its future. The future of what is...
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
ffxnow.com
Providence Community Center to be renamed after former Supervisor Jim Scott
The Providence Community Center is set to be renamed after former Fairfax County Board Supervisor and House Delegate James M. Scott. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Providence Supervisor Dalia Palchik introduced a board matter initiating the process of renaming the Providence Community Center in Oakton after Scott.
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
ffxnow.com
Developer seeks to build affordable apartments near Innovation Center Metro station
Developer Peterson Companies is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to build hundreds of affordable apartments near the innovation center Metro station. The Fairfax-based company would construct 500 units on its own land and a county-owned parcel at 13500 Dulles Greene Drive, according to county documents. The proposal is through the...
WUSA
Shooter sends bullets into homes, car over series of nights in Fairfax County
CENTREVILLE, Va. — A number of shots were fired in the last days of October in Fairfax County, striking two homes and a car in Centreville, according to detectives. A total of six incidents were reported from Oct. 23 through Oct. 30 and police currently believe they are related. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Prince William Co. residents line up to opine on data center proposal
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — More than 250 people signed up to speak in front of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in person during a public hearing that started Tuesday night, but is expected to continue well into Wednesday morning. Even more signed up to speak virtually. The public hearing is for […]
$5,000 reward now being offered in connection to deadly shooting of Woodbridge 18-year-old
The Prince William County Police Department is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of the homicide of a Woodbridge 18-year-old.
