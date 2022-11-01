Read full article on original website
Related
Benfica wins its group with 6-1 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Benfica has recorded its best group-stage campaign in the Champions League by routing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Didn’t Find Lautaro Martinez & Joaquin Correa Enough In First Half Against Bayern Munich”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the team didn’t quite do enough to get service to forwards Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa in their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach stressed that if...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live
Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
ESPN
Copenhagen break UCL duck in draw with Dortmund
FC Copenhagen scored their first goal in this season's Champions League campaign as they drew 1-1 with already qualified Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their last Group G game. The Danes had been condemned to last place from the previous matchday and, although the match lacked significance, the hosts got...
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
ESPN
Eintracht stage UCL comeback win over Sporting to reach first-ever last-16
Eintracht Frankfurt staged a second-half comeback, scoring twice in 10 minutes to beat hosts Sporting CP 2-1 on Tuesday and qualify for the Champions League last-16 for the first time, knocking the Portuguese side out of the competition. The Europa League champions pulled themselves out of the depths of despair...
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Bayern Munich's ruthless run, group stage MVP, plus dark horse teams
The 2022-23 Champions League group stage is all wrapped up, and there was no shortage of drama, goals and chaos. Bayern Munich achieved a perfect record, Tottenham Hotspur narrowly clinched qualification into the knockouts and Club Brugge made it out of the group stage for the first time in their history.
France 24
PSG beat Juventus but lose top spot in Champions League group to Benfica
Nuno Mendes scored the winning goal within moments of coming on as a second-half substitute as Paris Saint-Germain beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin on Wednesday but the French side missed out on top spot in Champions League Group H in dramatic fashion to a rampant Benfica. PSG and Benfica were...
Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in EL
Kieran Tierney blasted home a winner for Arsenal to seal the top spot in its group and advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Zurich on Thursday. The Premier League leader needed a win in London to guarantee first place ahead of...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi To Field Strongest XI Against Juventus With Acerbi, Dimarco & Calhanoglu To Start, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi is set to field his strongest possible starting eleven in this weekend’s Serie A clash with Juventus. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, who report that the likes of Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco, and Hakan Calhanoglu are all set to start Sunday’s match in Turin.
Yardbarker
Juventus Midfielder Manuel Locatelli: “Individual Episodes Will Make The Difference In Serie A Match Against Inter”
Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli feels that Sunday’s Serie A clash between the Bianconeri and Inter is likely to be decided by how the key moments turn. Speaking to the press after the Bianconeri’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by FCInterNews, Locatelli gave his thoughts ahead of the Derby d’Italia match on the weekend.
ESPN
Europa League knockout round draw: Seedings, date, round details
The draw for the knockout round playoff, also known as the round of 32, of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League will be made at midday GMT / 7 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. The runners-up from the eight Europa League groups will be drawn to play the third-placed teams who have dropped down from the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick
The forward positions are something Chelsea are monitoring a lot at the moment, as they look to build a squad that can really return to Europe's elite once and for all. A striker is wanted to take the reigns for the next few years, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ageing. Patrick...
