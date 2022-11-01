ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more

Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
The Associated Press

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen

PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live

Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
ESPN

Copenhagen break UCL duck in draw with Dortmund

FC Copenhagen scored their first goal in this season's Champions League campaign as they drew 1-1 with already qualified Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their last Group G game. The Danes had been condemned to last place from the previous matchday and, although the match lacked significance, the hosts got...
FOX Sports

Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
ESPN

Eintracht stage UCL comeback win over Sporting to reach first-ever last-16

Eintracht Frankfurt staged a second-half comeback, scoring twice in 10 minutes to beat hosts Sporting CP 2-1 on Tuesday and qualify for the Champions League last-16 for the first time, knocking the Portuguese side out of the competition. The Europa League champions pulled themselves out of the depths of despair...
France 24

PSG beat Juventus but lose top spot in Champions League group to Benfica

Nuno Mendes scored the winning goal within moments of coming on as a second-half substitute as Paris Saint-Germain beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin on Wednesday but the French side missed out on top spot in Champions League Group H in dramatic fashion to a rampant Benfica. PSG and Benfica were...
Yardbarker

Juventus Midfielder Manuel Locatelli: “Individual Episodes Will Make The Difference In Serie A Match Against Inter”

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli feels that Sunday’s Serie A clash between the Bianconeri and Inter is likely to be decided by how the key moments turn. Speaking to the press after the Bianconeri’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by FCInterNews, Locatelli gave his thoughts ahead of the Derby d’Italia match on the weekend.
ESPN

Europa League knockout round draw: Seedings, date, round details

The draw for the knockout round playoff, also known as the round of 32, of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League will be made at midday GMT / 7 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. The runners-up from the eight Europa League groups will be drawn to play the third-placed teams who have dropped down from the Champions League.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick

The forward positions are something Chelsea are monitoring a lot at the moment, as they look to build a squad that can really return to Europe's elite once and for all. A striker is wanted to take the reigns for the next few years, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ageing. Patrick...

