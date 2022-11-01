Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
arklatexweekend.com
9 fun things for this weekend: Nov 4-6
(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Click on the event name to be taken to their website. Explore downtown restaurants and shops and buy local artwork. There’ll be a free shuttle service to take you to all of the different locations. Location - Downtown Shreveport. 7:00pm - 10:00pm. Come for the arts...
arklatexweekend.com
Seasonal Allegiant flights returning to Shreveport Regional Airport
Orlando, Fla. - Flights begin June 1, 2023 starting at $86 one-way Las Vegas, Nev. - Flights operate year-round starting at $50 one-way Tickets can be purchased online here.
KSLA
BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Smallcakes shares its cupcakes with KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black Restaurant Week, Smallcakes owner, Jonah Williams brings in cupcakes to share with KSLA. On Nov. 3, KSLA tries out Smallcakes’ cupcakes. The cupcakery makes 12 signature flavors fresh every morning and also features additional specialty and season flavors. In addition to cupcakes, Smallcakes also have various ice cream flavors and will infuse them with cupcakes to add even more flavor.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
KTBS
Warrior Run set for Saturday in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Listen up runners! The Warrior Run is Saturday, Nov. 5, in Bossier City. The Fun Run kicks off at Teague Parkway Boat Launch in Bossier City at 7:45 a.m., followed by the main event, the 5k, at 8 a.m. Proceeds for the event will go to...
Actress Says Shreveport Movie Set Was Haunted While Filming
We all know tons of stories about Shreveport being haunted. The Municipal Auditorium is one of the most well known hauntings in the entire state. There are stories of restaurants being haunted, schools being haunted, and essentially every kind of building in Shreveport having a haunted story. But how often...
KTBS
2022 Super Retriever Series Crown Championship Retriever Trial held in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport-Bossier City is hosting the Super Retriever Series this week. SRS features the best dog and handler teams from around the country as they compete on the dock and in the field for thousands of dollars in prize money and a chance to win the annual SRS Crown Championship.
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
magic1029fm.com
Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things
A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
KSLA
James Burton on ‘road to recovery’ after cancer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the James Burton Foundation’s Facebook page, the guitar legend is now cancer free. [RELATED: Guitar legend James Burton recovering from cancer surgery]. Burton says he will need an MRI done every three months and that he has a long recovery road ahead. Burton...
ktalnews.com
Severe storms late Friday & then a pleasant weekend
Severe storms late Friday & then a pleasant weekend. Severe storms late Friday & then a pleasant weekend. Thomas proposes holistic approach to deal with crime …. Long-time art therapist Rebecca Thomas says she's running for the District C seat on Shreveport's City Council because, she feels, new ideas are needed.
Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard
Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
theforumnews.com
Shreveport Common Debuts Performance Pavilion
Shreveport Celebrates Completion of Caddo Common Park’s Phase 2. The official opening of the second phase of the resurrection of nine parcels of downtown Shreveport now known as Caddo Common Park is Nov. 12. That’s the date slated to recognize the completion of the Performance Pavilion and Misting Station on the site.
KSLA
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
ktalnews.com
YLEH: Derrick L. Henderson wants to bring hemp to the District G community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Derrick L. Henderson says in the past he has been behind scenes managing a few political campaigns, but now it is time for him to run as a candidate for Shreveport City Council District G. “I have the right combination of community, civic, social and...
q973radio.com
Here’s How You Can Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is a weeklong culinary celebration that is organized and sponsored by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. You enjoy great specials at black owned restaurants throughout the Shreveport and Bossier City areas with some $10 lunch specials and $20 dinner specials!. The week will also...
everythinglubbock.com
Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening. The McCurtain County Emergency Management Director says there is a lot of damage in the northwest part of the county and multiple damaged homes on the east side of Idabel. Officials say to stay away from Idabel and Broken Bow.
ktalnews.com
Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late evening
Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late …. Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late evening. The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”. Local mom speaks out about almost falling prey to …. Local mom speaks out about almost falling prey to Waterman’s social media...
Bossier City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bossier City. The Southwood High School football team will have a game with Airline High School on November 04, 2022, 16:45:00. The Benton High School football team will have a game with Parkway High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
