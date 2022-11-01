ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 festive Christmas coloring pages

Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
Narcity

This Christmas Village In Ontario Has Tree Cutting & A Forest Floor Full Of Campfire Pits

Prepare to make some magical holiday memories with your family at an Ontario Christmas village where you can cut down your own tree. A visit to Sloan's Christmas Village means a day full of festive activities as you enjoy the fresh air and scent of pine mixed with burning campfires. Your heart is sure to grow three sizes that day.
disneydining.com

Complete Guide to Christmas at EPCOT!

EPCOT is always my favorite Park but once a year it transforms into something truly special. Christmas at EPCOT sparkles and shines in all of the right ways. Where Magic Kingdom is about all of the wonder and magic, EPCOT is about tradition and splendor. The International Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’S main draw and, I think, most immersive festival. There’s just so much to do and unlike some of the others, it’s not just about spending money on food. Let’s dive in and check out what the Park is doing for this year’s festival:
housebeautiful.com

Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range

Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
The Daily South

Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season

It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
housebeautiful.com

Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration

Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
Parade

72 Festive Christmas Games the Whole Family Will Enjoy

When it comes to Christmas activities, what are some of your family’s favorites? Do like to bake sugar cookies together? Are you the type of family that prefers to stay in your pajamas and binge Christmas movies all day? Or do you enjoy playing a ton of Christmas games with each other to keep the fun going throughout the day? If you answered play games, you’re not alone.
Us Weekly

Have a Holly Jolly Christmas With These Grinch Shoes From Amazon

Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You’re a cute one, Mr. Grinch! Looking to get in the holiday spirit south of the ankles? These shoes are seriously adorable — in fact, you won't be able to help smiling when you slide them on. […]
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
New York Post

Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more

Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
iheart.com

Miller Lite Has a Christmas Tree Keg Stand! Keeps you & tree hydrated

Wow!! I have never seen anything like this lol. This is awesome but so random! Miller Lite is introducing their tree keg stand this year. It will be available Nov 10 at 10 a.m. ET. It is decorated to look like a present wrapped in Miller Lite gift paper. The keg will have beer for you to pour but it will also hold water for your tree.
CBS Detroit

Canterbury Village to kick off series of holiday celebrations

Orion Township, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Canterbury Village is releasing its holiday season lineup, offering people a chance to stroll, shop and satisfy their sweet tooth.The family-friendly festivities will kickoff with a tree lighting. That will mark the beginning of a series of weekend activities throughout November and December. This includes the annual holiday strolls, a cookie crawl and breakfast with Santa.The historic village will light-up its 45-foot dancing Christmas tree on Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. The tree will not be the only talk of the town that night. There will plenty of treats and entertainment, including live carolers, s'mores,...
