EPCOT is always my favorite Park but once a year it transforms into something truly special. Christmas at EPCOT sparkles and shines in all of the right ways. Where Magic Kingdom is about all of the wonder and magic, EPCOT is about tradition and splendor. The International Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’S main draw and, I think, most immersive festival. There’s just so much to do and unlike some of the others, it’s not just about spending money on food. Let’s dive in and check out what the Park is doing for this year’s festival:

26 DAYS AGO