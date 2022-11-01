Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Lego’s Christmas tree is a must-have decorative build for 2022 – and it’s only £40
Purveyor of sets to delight kids of all ages, interests and ability, Lego is a failsafe gift at Christmas time – and if you’re looking to build (sorry) excitement for the big day, the Danish brick company has just dropped its latest seasonal set: a two-in-one Christmas tree.
10 festive Christmas coloring pages
Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
Narcity
This Christmas Train Event Near Toronto Lets You Eat A Turkey Feast & Solve A Murder Mystery
It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but something sinister is going on at this train station near Toronto. The York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a festive-themed murder mystery experience, so you'll want to bring your Santa hat and magnifying glass. Murder at the Christmas Train Station...
Narcity
This Christmas Village In Ontario Has Tree Cutting & A Forest Floor Full Of Campfire Pits
Prepare to make some magical holiday memories with your family at an Ontario Christmas village where you can cut down your own tree. A visit to Sloan's Christmas Village means a day full of festive activities as you enjoy the fresh air and scent of pine mixed with burning campfires. Your heart is sure to grow three sizes that day.
disneydining.com
Complete Guide to Christmas at EPCOT!
EPCOT is always my favorite Park but once a year it transforms into something truly special. Christmas at EPCOT sparkles and shines in all of the right ways. Where Magic Kingdom is about all of the wonder and magic, EPCOT is about tradition and splendor. The International Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’S main draw and, I think, most immersive festival. There’s just so much to do and unlike some of the others, it’s not just about spending money on food. Let’s dive in and check out what the Park is doing for this year’s festival:
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
housebeautiful.com
Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range
Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
The Daily South
Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season
It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
Target Has a Hidden Section of Holiday Decor to Keep Your Home Festive Through the New Year—Starting at $3
‘Tis the season for sparkles, joy, and plenty of plaid.
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
72 Festive Christmas Games the Whole Family Will Enjoy
When it comes to Christmas activities, what are some of your family’s favorites? Do like to bake sugar cookies together? Are you the type of family that prefers to stay in your pajamas and binge Christmas movies all day? Or do you enjoy playing a ton of Christmas games with each other to keep the fun going throughout the day? If you answered play games, you’re not alone.
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas With These Grinch Shoes From Amazon
Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You’re a cute one, Mr. Grinch! Looking to get in the holiday spirit south of the ankles? These shoes are seriously adorable — in fact, you won't be able to help smiling when you slide them on. […]
Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace
One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
Epic 'Christmas Inn' in Tennessee Is Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
If you are a lover of colored lights, candy cane decorations, and the array of whimsical and magical feelings you get during the Christmas holiday season, this one is for you! This epic attraction is Christmas themed ALL YEAR LONG! Why wait for the holiday season to get your Christmas on? Now, you can go in the middle of July!
New York Post
Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more
Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
Time Out Global
These picture-perfect gardens, complete with a lake, cherry trees and quaint boathouse, are what picnic dreams are made of
Set in idyllic Sherbrooke in the Dandenong Ranges, the Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens are the original gardens of the historic Burnham Beeches estate, a 1930s mansion built for Aspro sales magnate Alfred Nicholas. Renowned for its extensive water features, the gardens feature a picturesque lake and quaint boathouse. Stroll down...
iheart.com
Miller Lite Has a Christmas Tree Keg Stand! Keeps you & tree hydrated
Wow!! I have never seen anything like this lol. This is awesome but so random! Miller Lite is introducing their tree keg stand this year. It will be available Nov 10 at 10 a.m. ET. It is decorated to look like a present wrapped in Miller Lite gift paper. The keg will have beer for you to pour but it will also hold water for your tree.
Canterbury Village to kick off series of holiday celebrations
Orion Township, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Canterbury Village is releasing its holiday season lineup, offering people a chance to stroll, shop and satisfy their sweet tooth.The family-friendly festivities will kickoff with a tree lighting. That will mark the beginning of a series of weekend activities throughout November and December. This includes the annual holiday strolls, a cookie crawl and breakfast with Santa.The historic village will light-up its 45-foot dancing Christmas tree on Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. The tree will not be the only talk of the town that night. There will plenty of treats and entertainment, including live carolers, s'mores,...
Comments / 0