Saint Joseph, MO

livability.com

Sealed Air a St. Joseph Success Story

Known as a global leader in food packaging, the company's St. Joseph, Missouri, facility continues to grow. Creative, innovative, people-focused, hardworking — these are just a few ways to describe Sealed Air, one of the larger employers in St. Joseph, Missouri. In addition to being a cornerstone of the city’s thriving business scene for decades, the company is known for being a global leader in the packaging materials and solutions industry, including food packaging. Let’s explore its history, methodologies and ever-growing success.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
livability.com

6 Reasons St. Joseph, Missouri, Is a Great Place To Live

Find out why residents stay and visitors relocate. Visit St. Joseph, a small city in Northwest Missouri, and you’ll notice an infectious energy that brightens moods and invites people to linger. It’s a place where history gently collides with the present day, with multiple museums, colorful public art and a lively dining scene — a place where locals have more than one spot where they’re considered regulars.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSNT News

America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11

Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Evergy reporting outage in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy is currently reporting over 600 customers are without power in western St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Police Department says to use all stop lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.
Awesome 92.3

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change: On November 8, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them:...
MISSOURI STATE

