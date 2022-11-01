Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Sealed Air a St. Joseph Success Story
Known as a global leader in food packaging, the company's St. Joseph, Missouri, facility continues to grow. Creative, innovative, people-focused, hardworking — these are just a few ways to describe Sealed Air, one of the larger employers in St. Joseph, Missouri. In addition to being a cornerstone of the city’s thriving business scene for decades, the company is known for being a global leader in the packaging materials and solutions industry, including food packaging. Let’s explore its history, methodologies and ever-growing success.
Missouri Bar Builds Massive Cornhole Board, Drunk People Rejoice
Its huge cornhole board is 10 times the size of a normal board
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City area and across the nation are hoping for some luck this weekend as the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner. This is now the largest jackpot in the history...
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
6 Reasons St. Joseph, Missouri, Is a Great Place To Live
Find out why residents stay and visitors relocate. Visit St. Joseph, a small city in Northwest Missouri, and you’ll notice an infectious energy that brightens moods and invites people to linger. It’s a place where history gently collides with the present day, with multiple museums, colorful public art and a lively dining scene — a place where locals have more than one spot where they’re considered regulars.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school football scores - November 4, 2022
It's the second week of postseason play in both Kansas and Missouri, and much of the area dealt with cold, windy and rainy conditions Friday. Bishop LeBlond 40 (7-3) St. Joseph Christian 0 (1-9) - FINAL. Stewartsville-Osborn 48 (6-4) Braymer 34 (6-4) - FINAL. - most wins for the Wildcards...
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area
From the Country Club Plaza lights or Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, the Kansas City area is home to many holiday events.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11
Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
Evergy reporting outage in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy is currently reporting over 600 customers are without power in western St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Police Department says to use all stop lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change: On November 8, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them:...
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been just over a year since Julie Green, an artist known for painting final meal requests of death row inmates on ceramic plates, died at the age of 60. Green is known for their project, “The Last Supper,” currently displayed at the Bellevue...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
The car that is no longer affordable in Kansas
iSeeCars determined the used cars that have had the most significant decreases in affordability in each state.
